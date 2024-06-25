Bruins News & Rumors: Ullmark, Korpisalo, Kastelic & More

In this edition of the Boston Bruins News & Rumors, we look at the Linus Ullmark trade to the Ottawa Senators, bringing in Joonas Korpisalo and Mark Kastelic, and the Bruins re-entering the first round of the NHL Entry Draft.

The Departure of Linus Ullmark

After three seasons, 88 wins, and a Vezina Trophy, Ullmark has been traded from the Bruins. The Senators have been desperate to upgrade their goaltending, and they did just that by acquiring Ullmark. The emergence of Jeremy Swayman made this trade possible, as having a tandem that strong is a luxury the Bruins were willing to bypass.

With Swayman needing a new contract, likely north of $8 million per season, having two superstar goalies wasn’t plausible. They could have kept Ullmark for the 2024-25 season, but would not have been able to sign him past that point. The next contract for Ullmark is projected to be around five years at $7 million per season. The Bruins just weren’t able to do that.

There was plenty of speculation on what the return would look like, and it was the Senators leading the way in the trade rumors for a while now. With names like Jakob Chychrun, Shane Pinto, and others mentioned by some, this return is not nearly to the magnitude of those players.

Korpisalo & Kastelic to Boston

Korpisalo had a horrible season in Ottawa, so the good news is that he will certainly be better in 2024-25 than his year with the Senators. Korpisalo has shown that he can be a solid goaltender for a strong defensive team, which the Bruins can be next season. The Senators retaining 25 percent ($1 million) of his contract for the next four years isn’t as much as expected with him as part of the deal, and the Bruins are only saving $2 million on their goaltending with this move. Playing in a backup role, Korpisalo can be a solid partner for Swayman, but there is no debate who will be the starting goaltender. Korpisalo will bounce back, but what form he gets to is up in the air.

Mark Kastelic, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Korpisalo has a career .901 save percentage (SV%), which is about what you can expect from him in Boston. He had an 11-game stint in the regular season with the LA Kings, where he posted a .921 SV%, which is what earned him this contract. That is unlikely to be the version of Korpisalo that arrives for the Bruins, but a .900-plus SV% is a reasonable expectation.

As for Kastelic, watching him play, it feels like he is meant to be a Bruin. He tops out as a fourth-line center and doesn’t bring much offense, but his physical, gritty play will have a positive impact on the Bruins bottom-six. He has one year left at $835,000, and will be a restricted free agent in the 2025 offseason, but likely won’t command any more than $1.25 million on his next contract.

Bruins Get First-Round Pick Back

The Bruins have re-entered the first round of the draft by getting their own pick back. Originally sent to the Detroit Red Wings in the Tyler Bertuzzi trade, the pick was then sent to the Senators for Alex DeBrincat, and it has made a full circle, or triangle in this case, and made its way back to the Bruins.

The depletion of their prospect pool made acquiring a first-round pick an easy decision for general manager Don Sweeney. The 25th pick in the draft belongs to the Bruins, and there are some pretty solid options available.

None of the prospects will impact the team right away, but whether they select Cole Beaudoin, Trevor Connelly, Charlie Elick, or someone else, they will be getting a solid prospect to strengthen their pipeline.

Bruins Re-Sign Ian Mitchell

After claiming him on waivers in January, Ian Mitchell played 11 games for the Bruins, and earned a contract extension. They announced on Sunday (June 23) that they had signed Mitchell to a one-year deal worth $775,000.

Mitchell adds some defensive depth, and with so many question marks around that group, having a player like him that you know can play games is important.

This isn’t the end for Sweeney in terms of trades and signings, rather it is just the beginning. With the buyout period opening, the draft, and free agency on the horizon, there are tons of things to get done for the Bruins, and this is just the start.