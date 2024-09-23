Bruins’ Poitras Is Perfect Fit for Second-Line Winger Role

Training camp is in full swing and it is nearing go time for the 2024-25 NHL season. Teams are getting a glimpse of what’s in their pipeline and how the NHL regulars look. From positional battles to teams starting to gel, this is a great time for hockey.

The Boston Bruins have their group that is a lock to make the roster. However, there will be position battles in training camp to monitor and watch for. One of them is the second-line right-wing position and it will likely go to a younger player. There are two young guys who will eye for the spot and the one that makes more sense is Matthew Poitras.

Poitras Will Get Looks for the Vacant Spot

The consensus was that winger Fabian Lysell would be a lock for the second-line right-wing spot. Lysell is a player who plays with great speed and also has the offensive tools to be successful and produce. His last two seasons with the Providence Bruins have instilled optimism that he can graduate to the NHL level.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Bruins Training Camp Press Conference

Lysell had 29 goals and 58 assists for 87 points. The time has come to see him seize the opportunity. Lysell did not stand out the most in the first preseason game against the New York Rangers. He had one hit and zero shots in 14:56 of ice time. It is one game, so it’s not time to overreact, but you want to see a better effort and for a guy who’s aiming for that open spot. He is not alone.

Fluto Shinzawa from The Athletic has reported that Poitras will join Lysell in vying for the vacant spot left by Jake DeBrusk. Poitras was a regular for the Bruins last season, giving him a more competitive edge for the vacant spot.



https://twitter.com/flutoshinzawa/status/1838192053882077210?s=46

Poitras’ Experience Plays a Factor

Poitras already has experience playing with the Bruins. He came into training camp during the 2023-24 season and gave the coaching staff every reason to say yes to him making the opening-night roster. Of course there were rookie pains, but Poitras was an extremely impactful player. When he was on the ice, good things happened and his presence was missed when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Overall, Poitras finished with five goals and 15 points in 33 games and was the perfect depth player. He could become a weapon this season.

Turn the page to the 2024-25 season and Poitras, a smaller player last season, has added size to his frame. He feels good and mentioned that the added weight should help him when going into the corners to dig out pucks.

The experience goes beyond just playing for the Bruins and having NHL experience. Poitras played center last season. Aside from the production, one area he lacked in was his ability to win faceoffs. It was an area the Bruins were poor in come playoff time, but Poitras finished the season with a 43.7% success rate on faceoffs. He is being eyed for the winger position, which Poitras feels comfortable with. He touched on the adjustment and being able to play the position saying:

“I’ve played wing in the past. I’m comfortable there. Obviously, it’s a little bit less skating than at center. So maybe I’ll reserve a little bit more energy for playing offense. I like to hold onto pucks down low and have more energy for that. But I’m ready to play wherever, whether it’s center or winger. Wherever I fit in best.”

Poitras is a player who is hungry and motivated and will do whatever is asked of him. He bleeds black and gold, wants to make the team, and will do what it takes to do so. That being said, he is the perfect candidate for the spot and would be a great fit on the line.

Poitras Fits Second Line Perfectly

Many wondered if Poitras would begin the season with the Providence Bruins. However, giving him a look at what is arguably the biggest question mark going into the 2024-25 season says he should not. Poitras would be a perfect fit on the second line given the way he plays.

Matthew Poitras, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Poitras plays with speed and is creative when creating chances. He has shown the ability to find open ice and ways to put the puck into the net. Given that, he could be a fit alongside captain Brad Marchand and center Charlie Coyle, who anchor the second line.

Coyle is coming off a career season with 25 goals and 60 points. Marchand also had a 67-point season and the two were very effective together. Coyle is a great puck protector and a responsible two-way center. He is effective in the high danger areas and his willingness to go into puck battles can help create open ice for a player like Poitras. Marchand is the same way and that’s not to mention his ability to create plays and be a factor on the scoresheet.

Playing with two established veterans could do wonders for Poitras. Also, Poitras knowing the system already and showing he can be an NHL regular makes him a wise choice to play the second line wing position. The Bruins lost a good player in DeBrusk, who scored 20-plus goals in two of the last three seasons. The Bruins need that extra layer of scoring behind David Pastrnak, especially when it comes to the postseason. If Poitras can bring similar production and fill that role, the Bruins will be in much better shape going into the season.

A Battle to Watch

This position battle is going to be interesting to see. It is great that Poitras will get the opportunity going into his second season. Lysell will have every opportunity to seize the role, but for the Bruins to give Poitras a shot shows belief in the player. Centers often are able to play wing these days and Poitras winning that battle and filling the void DeBrusk left would be enormous for the Bruins entering the 2024-25 season.