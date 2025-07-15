Bruins Have 2 Potential Breakout Forwards

The Boston Bruins need help offensively: their 2.71 goals for per game in 2024-25 was in the bottom five in the NHL, and they have not done a ton to address that need in free agency. While they have added a few names to their forward group, they refrained from signing a game-breaker worthy of top-line consideration.

One positive from the 2024-25 season was the somewhat surprising emergence of Morgan Geekie as a true top-six presence. The Bruins are likely hoping that another member of their forward group steps up in the way Geekie did last season, given their lack of action to address that gap. Let’s take a look at some players who could have breakout years in 2025-26.

Marat Khusnutdinov

Marat Khusnutdinov was acquired in a trade from the Minnesota Wild at the 2025 Trade Deadline, which sent Justin Brazeau to Minneapolis. The 22-year-old Russian seems to be the most likely of the Bruins’ bottom-six forwards from a season ago to step into a top-six role in the future. Khusnutdinov has the speed and tenacity to develop into a legitimate offensive threat, and the Bruins gave him more ice time over the second half of the season than he had seen at any point in Minnesota, even trusting him on their second power-play unit. Khusnutdinov made good of the opportunity that the Bruins gave him, scoring three times in 18 games.

Marat Khusnutdinov, Boston Bruins (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

While Khusnutdinov has shown promise, his game still has a few question marks that he will need to focus on as he takes on an expanded role at the NHL level. First, he is just 176 pounds, standing at just south of six feet. For context, he weighs 20 pounds less than David Pastrnak, who has had issues with the physical play in the playoffs over the years. Khusnutdinov will likely need to put on some weight to ensure his durability; doing so would also make him more of a presence on the forecheck, an area of his game that is already a strength. He will also want to hone his shot: an improved shot with his elite speed would be a lethal combination.

Georgii Merkulov

Georgii Merkulov has been a productive member of the Providence Bruins for the past several seasons; however, he is yet to establish himself at the NHL level. Undrafted out of Ohio State University in 2022, he has averaged nearly a point per game in Providence over the past three years. While he has not necessarily looked out of place at the NHL level, in his ten games, he has mustered up only one point.

Merkulov is a playmaker. He has a high hockey IQ and the playmaking ability to find success in the NHL; the Bruins will likely take a long look at him in camp this summer, and he undoubtedly has the chance to end up on the opening night roster. He has some areas to shore up in the meantime; he has struggled defensively at times and, like Khusnutdinov, he clocks in at just 176 pounds and has not shown great physicality. Merkulov has been a weapon in Providence and should get the opportunity to prove himself in the NHL at some point this season. Don’t be surprised if he makes the leap.

Potential Game-Breakers

Khusnutdinov and Merkulov both have shown the potential to be offensive assets for the Bruins in 2025-26. Khusnutdinov is full of potential, with elite speed and an outstanding motor; he has the tools needed to step into a second-line role and make an immediate impact. Merkulov has shown that he has what it takes to be an elite offensive contributor at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, and he has done just that consistently for the last three years. With improved physicality and an opportunity, he could very well find himself making an impact in the Bruins’ middle six this season.