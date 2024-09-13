3 Bruins Prospects to Watch at Boston College This Season

NCAA hockey has increasingly become a powerhouse for producing some of the NHL’s best players. Cale Makar, the Hughes brothers, Adam Fox, and the Boston Bruins’ own Charlie McAvoy all come to mind as former college hockey players who have found success at the next level. This season, the Bruins have three prospects playing for the Boston College Eagles, each of whom has a legitimate chance to one day don the black and gold at the highest level. With that in mind, BC is a team Bruins fans should keep an eye on as we head into the college hockey season. Here are those three players and their outlook for the season.

Dean Letourneau

The Bruins selected Dean Letourneau with the 25th pick of the most recent NHL Draft. The 18-year-old plays center, and he is powerful for his position. Standing at 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, he figures to be a physical presence down the middle for the Bruins when he eventually reaches the NHL level, though that is unlikely to occur in the near future. Letourneau dominated in his high school career; playing at St. Andrews College Prep School he put up an astounding 127 points in 56 regular season games.

Dean Letourneau, St. Andrews College (Paul Mosey, St. Andrew’s College)

The one major concern about Letourneau heading into the NHL Draft was his lack of experience against the game’s best. Coming from high school, he did not play in one of the high-level junior hockey leagues that many highly-touted prospects hail from. He is also yet to touch the ice for BC. With that in mind, we should keep a close eye on his first season playing at the college level, as it will be our first read on how ready he is to play at a higher level. There will likely be growing pains at points throughout the season, but making the jump to the college level will be huge for the first-rounder’s development.

Oskar Jellvik

The Bruins selected Oskar Jellvik in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, a pick that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney is likely over the moon about now. Jellvik may have been lost on BC’s roster last season which was led by Will Smith, Cutter Gauthier, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perreault, but he quietly put up a fantastic campaign, registering over a point per game.

With several key departures in the offseason, Jellvik should find himself in a more prominent role this season. He also turned heads at the Bruins’ development camp this year with his ability to make plays off the rush as a left-handed winger. Asked about his prime areas of focus this season, Jellvik, who stands at under six feet, touched on wanting to be stronger on pucks and around the net.

Andre Gasseau

Andre Gaseau is the final member of the BC Eagles that Bruins fans should keep an eye on this season. Another power center, Gasseau stands at 6-foot-4, 209 pounds. Also a rising junior, he has put up 29 points in each of his first two seasons playing for the Eagles, spending a meaningful portion of 2023-24 playing alongside Gauthier and Jellvik on the second line. Gasseau likes to shoot the puck; with a powerful wrist shot and an impressive one-timer that often finds the back of the net, he could very well be an offensive asset for the Bruins not too far down the road.

Eagles to Watch

These three Boston College Eagles’ forwards should have Bruins fans excited for what the future holds in Boston. Gasseau and Jellvik are further along in their development than Letourneau, but all three are names to remember, as they all have the chance to make an impact on the TD Garden ice in the not-too-distant future.