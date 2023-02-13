Bruins Have Some Good Rental Options at 2023 Trade Deadline

There are less than three weeks until the March 3 trade deadline in the NHL at 3 o’clock. Two names that a lot of teams were interested in have already been traded. Bo Horvat went from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders on Jan. 30, then on Feb. 9, the St. Louis Blues sent Vladamir Tarasanko to the New York Rangers, along with defenseman Niko Mikkola.

The Boston Bruins currently sport the NHL’s best record at 39-8-5, but there is no doubt that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney would like to make some additions by the deadline. There are areas that the eighth-year GM could upgrade and look to make a move for the current team and for both the current season and the future. If he chooses to go for a deal for the short-term and a rental, here are four options that he could make an impact for the rest of the Black and Gold’s season and playoffs.

Luke Schenn – Vancouver Canucks

It appears that business will be open for the Canucks between now and March 3. There are several players that could be on the move and the fire sale has already begun with the Horvat trade. Brock Boeser and Conor Garland are players that may be moved that have term, but they have Luke Schenn on an expiring contract that would add depth to the Bruins’ defense.

Luke Schenn, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Schenn has expressed a desire to remain in Vancouver through the deadline, but being an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this upcoming summer, he could be moved to a contender and have a chance to win a championship then return to the Canucks in the offseason. In 51 games, he has 18 points this season, but he carries an extremely cheap $850,000 cap hit and would be a defensive defenseman who is a shot-blocker and penalty killer that would allow the Bruins’ offensive defenseman more freedom. He should be the first option for Sweeney to try and acquire.

Nick Bonino – San Jose Sharks

A veteran and two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015-16 and 2016-17, Nick Bonino is a 34-year-old forward that would bring plenty of postseason experience. This season with the San Jose Sharks, he has eight goals and 17 points.

He was a big part of the two Penguins’ championship teams as he had four goals and 14 assists in 2015-16, then had four goals and seven points the following championship season. He’s never going to show up nightly on the scoresheet, but he plays a smart game, makes the simple plays and as a sixth or seventh defenseman, he would be a big asset in the locker room and on the ice with a reasonable $2.05 million cap hit.

Max Domi – Chicago Blackhawks

The Bruins need to look no further than the game tapes of the 2022 first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes to see what Max Domi can provide as a rental for the rest of the season and the playoffs. He played a major role in their elimination in Game 7 with two goals in a 3-2 Hurricanes win. After being acquired in a three-team deal at the deadline from the Columbus Blue Jackets, he had three goals and three assists in the playoffs.

Max Domi, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season with the Chicago Blackhawks, he has 14 goals and 21 assists, playing in the top-six with Patrick Kane on many nights. Domi signed a one-year, $3 million contract last offseason and Chicago GM Kyle Davidson did it with an eye toward flipping him at the trade deadline for an asset. He would be a very good addition to the Bruins’ third line with Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle.

Andreas Athanasiou – Chicago Blackhawks

The other piece with Domi and Kane for the Blackhawks is Andreas Athanasiou who was another free game signing last summer with an eye toward flipping him at the trade deadline. Like Domi, he signed a one-year, $3 million contract and is having a good season in Chicago.

Andreas Athanasiou, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In 50 games, he has 10 goals and 16 assists, but more importantly, he’s playing as healthy as he has been in some time after struggling with injuries during his time with the Los Angeles Kings. The 28-year-old creates a lot of high-danger scoring chances and has good speed. Slotting him on the third line with Hall and Coyle would provide the Bruins with one of the fastest lines and he could benefit from playing with two veterans who are having a good season.

Of course, Sweeney would like it to hit it bigger at the deadline with a top-six player and even one that has a term beyond this season or someone he could look to lock up in a trade. If not, adding to the bottom-six forwards or more defensive depth is definitely a route he can go and any of these players would be valuable depth for a playoff run for Boston.