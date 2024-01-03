3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-1 Win Over Blue Jackets

Going into the third and final meeting with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night (Jan. 2) at Nationwide Arena, the Boston Bruins were looking to find some early success against them. In their first two meetings, Columbus shut out the Bruins through the first two periods and Boston was looking to break that trend in the final meeting of the season between the two Eastern Conference teams.

The Bruins were able to finally get to Blue Jackets goalie Spencer Martin for a pair of second-period goals and they were able to hold off a third-period charge from Columbus for a 4-1 victory. Here are three takeaways after the Black and Gold improved to 23-7-6 with their fourth consecutive victory since the three-day Holiday Break.

Bruins Third Line Was Their Best Line of the Game

Once again, second-year head coach Jim Montgomery moved his centers around. John Beecher was a healthy scratch and with no Matthew Poitras, Trent Frederic got the third-line center spot between Danton Heinen and James van Riemsdyk. All night long, the line was active in all three zones, having good zone exits, and supplied three of the four goals for Boston.

James van Riemsdyk, Boston Bruins (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

In the second period, van Riemsdyk broke a 1-1 tie when he redirected a shot from the point by Hampus Lindholm on the power play past Martin to put the Bruins on top for good at 2-1. In the third period, Heinen scored in the slot with a shot under the crossbar for a 3-1 lead. Then with four minutes remaining, Frederic scored on a quick catch and release off a pass from van Riemsdyk. It was the third goal for Frederic in two games after two against the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 31. For the game, the line combined for seven shots, three goals, and two assists.

Kevin Shattenkirk Continues to Produce

The Bruins’ defensemen have been giving mixed results in terms of offense, but one blueliner who has been a pleasant surprise as of late is Kevin Shattenkirk. In Boston’s 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 30, he scored two goals, one each in the second and third period to seal the win.

After a scoreless first period, Shattenkirk opened the scoring just 2:12 into the second period when he beat Martin with a wrist shot from the right-wing boards inside the post. He played 15:31 in time-on-ice and finished with four blocked shots to go along with his goal. He has been a big addition this year to the defense as a veteran who can step in and play on the first power play unit in place of Charlie McAvoy providing some key shifts and sacrificing the body to block shots. What a bargain deal for one year and $1.05 million this is turning into for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney.

Linus Ullmark Stands Tall in Goal

Linus Ullmark got the start and turned back 26 of the 27 shots Columbus had on net. The one goal he allowed he had no chance of stopping as a cross-ice pass took a fortunate bounce off the board for the Blue Jackets to Kent Johnson and he beat Ullmark with a quick wrist shot.

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After that, the 2022-23 Vezina Trophy winner was solid and made the rest of the saves. He made five saves on Adam Fantilli in the game and four on Jack Roslovic. His two busiest periods were the first and thirds where he made 12 stops in each period. Since the break, Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have been very good for the Bruins.

Bruins Quick Takeaways

The Ohio State hockey team made the short ride from their campus in Columbus to Nationwide Arena to watch former teammates Georgii Merkulov and Mason Lohrei. Merkuolv played just over 12 minutes with one shot on the net, while Lohrei played over 14 minutes and finished with two blocks.

Jake DeBrusk had an assist on van Riemsdyk’s goal, but he continues to play a strong overall game since the break. His play in all three zones in all situations continues to be what the Bruins need from him.

As usual, McAvoy logged the most time for defensemen with 23:22, but he was strong in the defensive end, breaking up passes and rushes with a poke check and playing the body. Boston avoided disaster with a third-period injury for him against the Devils.

Faceoffs again were an issue for the Bruins as only Charlie Coyle won over 50% of his draws, finishing at 66%. Pavel Zacha was at 37%, Frederic at 36% and Merkulov finished at just 10%.

The games are going to start to fast come and furious for the Bruins as they return home to play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 4 and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 6, before heading back out West for four games in six days. They have done what they have needed to do since the break, beat the teams they should be beating.