Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Report Card: Rasmus Dahlin

While the Buffalo Sabres as a whole did not live up to the expectations they aspired to this past season, there were still some individual players that had success in their own right. One in particular was their newly named captain, Rasmus Dahlin, and he soared above the rest of the roster as he was the heart and soul of this team all season long. His presence in the lineup was something that was always noticed, or always missed, as his effect on the outcome of numerous games was higher than any other Sabre.

Dahlin was the backbone of the Sabres, and he took his new mantle as captain to heart as he constantly put the team on his own back, taking responsibility every night they lost, and always being a huge part of each game they won. While he was not immune to criticism throughout the season, he adapted and learned to be a better player and a better leader by the time the season ended, and without his MVP caliber play, the Sabres would be picking much higher than ninth overall in the draft in June.

Dahlin Was Truly the Sabres’ MVP in 2024-25

Despite his slow start to the season, Dahlin clearly demanded more of himself as it progressed, and he took his new role as captain very seriously. His consistency in his scoring was incredible as he only went pointless in stretches of three or more games three times the entire season. Due to this, he finished the season with his second-best point per game average of his career (.931) in a season as he put up 17 goals and 68 points in 73 games, only to be topped by his 2022-23 performance of 15 goals and 73 points in 78 games (for a .935 point percentage). It is no coincidence either that both of those seasons were where Dahlin recorded his only two plus-rated seasons (plus-12 in 2022-23, and plus-11 in 2024-25).

Dahlin was absolutely playing at the top of his game, and he was the difference-maker that the Sabres needed. The team was 0-7-2 this season without him in the lineup, and considering how close the playoff race ended up being towards the end of the season, his presence could have made all the difference for them. When a player can have as much impact as he does on the ice through their hockey ability, and the way that they clearly inspire their team, that is something that cannot be replaced. He is one of their most heart-driven players they have as he is always involved in every play, and he is not afraid to be physical. He is the premier example of what it means to be a Sabre, or at least what it should mean to be one.

Grading Dahlin

Dahlin had great numbers all through the season, and he took some very nice steps in his first season as captain. He definitely learned some hard lessons along the way, but the growth for him was clear, and he is very much a stronger and better player than he was one season ago. This team would have been planted firmly in the basement if he were not on the ice, and he deserves full marks for his efforts and what he has contributed to the on-ice product. With that being said, these would be his grades:

Scoring – A+

Defense – A

Leadership – A

Playmaking – A

Teamwork – A

It is hard to get a near-perfect score on a report card, but if anyone deserves one, it would be Dahlin. The mistakes he made, he learned from, and he improved on, and the way he took the team up on his shoulders and carried them to wins some nights was incredible to watch. He is one of their most consistent scoring threats, and his ability to see the ice and distribute the puck to set up plays is better than anyone else on this team. He defends well with good positioning, and he is not scared to get tough and use his body against anyone. He is the full package and deserves praise for all that he brings to the rink every game.

Dahlin’s Future In Buffalo

Dahlin is locked into a nice, expensive contract for a very long time, and with him being named captain, there is no reason to believe that he is going anywhere. He has expressed verbally in multiple interviews how much he wants to see this team succeed, and how dedicated he is to being a part of the solution and getting them into a playoff spot, and he is one of the few I actually believe. He backs up his words with his play, and his dedication to the team has never wavered in the dark times. There is no reason to believe he will go anywhere, anytime soon.

Dahlin is one player I would even dare to say has the potential to be a Sabre for life. He has the right mentality and the right heart to be a longtime leader, and if they can get him to the playoffs sooner rather than later, he will stick around for the long haul. He is already one of their most decorated defensemen in their history, and he will continue to write his name in the team’s history books as his career goes along. All they have to do now is get on the same page as him and be the solution and the change that needs to happen to get them to the next level.