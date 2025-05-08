Cayden Primeau’s Future With the Canadiens

As the Montreal Canadiens turn the page on another season of growth and transition, one of the lingering questions surrounds the future of goaltender Cayden Primeau. Once considered a decent prospect between the pipes, the 25-year-old now finds himself at a crossroads. After losing the NHL backup role to Jakub Dobeš midseason and seeing Jacob Fowler surge ahead in the organizational depth chart, Primeau’s place within the Canadiens’ long-term plans is increasingly uncertain.

Related: Montreal Canadiens’ 2024-25 Player Grades: Goaltenders

The 2024-25 campaign was meant to be a make-or-break season for Primeau. With veteran Samuel Montembeault firmly entrenched as the starter, the backup job in Montreal was his to lose, and he lost it. After a shaky start, Primeau ceded the net to Dobeš in December. The young Czech goalie showed poise, consistency, and maturity beyond his years, eventually earning the coaching staff’s trust. Primeau was sent back down to Laval, where he was largely solid, posting a 21-2-2 record with a 1.96 goals-against average (GAA) and .927 save percentage (SV%).

The Rise of Jacob Fowler

The most significant blow to Primeau’s long-term outlook came not from Dobeš, but from Fowler. After an outstanding season in the NCAA with Boston College, Fowler joined the Laval Rocket late in the season and quickly made his presence felt. When Montembeault went down with an injury during Montreal’s first-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Fowler was thrust into the spotlight for Laval’s American Hockey League playoff run. The 20-year-old responded with remarkable poise, winning all three games in the opening series against the Cleveland Monsters. His numbers were outstanding, 1.00 GAA and a sparkling .953 SV%, cementing his reputation as the Canadiens’ top goaltending prospect.

Cayden Primeau, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Fowler on the rise and Dobeš already proving himself NHL-capable, Primeau’s path is increasingly blocked. It’s no longer just about rebounding, it’s about whether there’s still room for him at all.

With Primeau entering restricted free agency this offseason, general manager Kent Hughes and the Canadiens’ brass have three clear options:

Walk Away

The most drastic, and perhaps the most telling option, would be for Montreal to simply walk away. If the Canadiens decide not to tender Primeau a qualifying offer, he would become an unrestricted free agent, free to sign elsewhere. This move would effectively end the Primeau experiment after years of up-and-down development. While it would be a tough call on a young goaltender, it’s not unthinkable given the organizational depth now ahead of him.

Trade Him

Another possibility is a summer trade. Though Primeau’s value has dropped, there may still be interest from a team looking for a young backup with NHL experience. At best, the Canadiens could recoup a late-round pick from a club willing to give Primeau a fresh start. The upside here is twofold: Primeau gets a new opportunity, and Montreal clears the crease for Fowler and Dobeš to battle it out for the future. Montreal would still need to get a veteran to come and help Fowler in Laval. Connor Hughes has already signed in Switzerland next season and won’t be back.

Keep Him

The third option is for the Canadiens to re-sign Primeau to a short-term, low-cost deal to keep him in Laval and maybe even battle it out with Dobeš next season. In this scenario, Primeau could go 50/50 with Fowler to start the season, providing the veteran presence while Fowler continues his development. If Fowler proves ready for full-time AHL duty or even an NHL call-up, Primeau could slide into a support role or be moved mid-season. This path gives Montreal added depth and security, especially given the volatility that often surrounds young goaltenders.

Primeau’s journey with the Canadiens has been one of highs and lows. From being viewed as a good goaltender prospect to now potentially being the odd man out, his story is one that reflects both the unpredictability of goaltender development and the fierce competition that comes with a deep pipeline. Whether Montreal opts to move on, trade him for a late asset, or keep him for one last look in Laval, one thing is certain: Primeau’s window with the Habs is closing fast.

With the emergence of Fowler and the steadiness of Dobeš, the Canadiens may have found their duo of the future. Whether Primeau will be part of that picture is a decision that will define the next step in his career, and perhaps the end of his time in the bleu-blanc-rouge.