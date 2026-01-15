Calgary Flames Are About to Ignite the Trade Market

It is rare that we see the trade market boil over before the calendar even flips to February, but in Calgary, the temperature is rising fast. We are well past the point of wondering “will they or won’t they” regarding the Flames’ direction. The team sits outside the playoff picture, and General Manager Craig Conroy has made the organization’s intentions clear: this is a “hybuild”—a hybrid rebuild—and the next phase of construction is about to begin.

While the official NHL trade deadline isn’t until March 6, the internal clock in Calgary is ticking much louder. With the NHL Olympic roster freeze set to pause league transactions on Feb. 4, management has signaled a desire to get its heavy lifting done sooner rather than later. The strategy is sound: move early, set the market, and avoid the desperation that sets in on deadline day.

Here is what we are hearing about the Flames’ assets and the potential returns that could reshape this franchise.

The Crown Jewel: Rasmus Andersson

Let’s not bury the lede here. Rasmus Andersson is the primary chip, and frankly, he is the best defenseman available on the market right now.

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson celebrates a power-play goal against the Utah Mammoth (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

Andersson is in the midst of a career-best offensive season, posting numbers that legitimate contenders drool over—10 goals and 29 points through 46 games. For a right-shot defenseman who plays heavy minutes and contributes in all situations, that is premium currency. However, his contract status dictates the timeline. He is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) with no extension in sight. Conroy knows that Andersson’s value will never be higher than it is right at this moment.

The buzz among insiders is that this isn’t a situation that will drag on. We are hearing reports that a deal could materialize rapidly—potentially within the next 24 to 48 hours. Conroy is looking to strike while the iron is hot, rather than waiting for other sellers to dilute the market.

The Price of Poker

So, what does a “significant haul” look like for a top-pairing defenseman? Conroy isn’t looking for magic beans; he wants certainty.

The asking price is reportedly a first-round draft pick plus a high-end prospect who is already contributing at the professional level. The Flames aren’t interested in a five-year project; they want a player who can step into the lineup or is on the cusp of doing so.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Several heavyweights have entered the chat, specifically the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, and Dallas Stars. The rumor mill has churned out some very specific scenarios regarding what’s coming back the other way:

Boston Bruins: The name to watch here is Mason Lohrei. A package involving the talented young defenseman and a 2026 first-round pick has been floated. For Calgary, Lohrei represents immediate blue-line help with a high ceiling.

The name to watch here is Mason Lohrei. A package involving the talented young defenseman and a 2026 first-round pick has been floated. For Calgary, Lohrei represents immediate blue-line help with a high ceiling. Detroit Red Wings: Steve Yzerman is reportedly looking at a “dream scenario” that lands Andersson in the Motor City. The cost? Top center prospect Nate Danielson and a 2026 first-round pick. The catch is that Calgary would likely need to retain 50% of Andersson’s salary to make the math work. A secondary package involving winger Carter Mazur, Michael Rasmussen, and a second-rounder has also been discussed, though the Danielson package is clearly the one that moves the needle for Calgary.

Steve Yzerman is reportedly looking at a “dream scenario” that lands Andersson in the Motor City. The cost? Top center prospect Nate Danielson and a 2026 first-round pick. The catch is that Calgary would likely need to retain 50% of Andersson’s salary to make the math work. A secondary package involving winger Carter Mazur, Michael Rasmussen, and a second-rounder has also been discussed, though the Danielson package is clearly the one that moves the needle for Calgary. Dallas Stars: The Stars have the depth to make a move, and forward Mavrik Bourque has been identified as a piece Conroy covets. Bourque is precisely the type of skilled, pro-ready forward that fits the “hybuild” model.

Other teams that have been mentioned in the speculation include the Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and even the Colorado Avalanche, but there is doubt among analysts that these teams are able to or want to pay Conroy’s high price.

One major variable complicates these negotiations: the contract extension. Teams like Detroit and Boston are understandably hesitant to unload top-tier assets for a rental. Expect any blockbuster deal to likely be contingent on Andersson agreeing to an extension with his new club.

The Veteran Secondary Market

While Andersson is the headline, he isn’t the only veteran potentially cleaning out his locker at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Nazem Kadri remains a fascinating case. At 35, the center is reportedly open to waiving his 13-team no-trade clause for a shot at a Stanley Cup. His $7 million cap hit is a hurdle, but the Flames have signaled a willingness to retain salary to facilitate a trade. If Conroy can eat some of that cap hit, Kadri becomes a very attractive third-line center option for a contender looking for grit and scoring depth.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Then there is Blake Coleman. The 34-year-old has been his usual reliable self, chipping in 13 goals this season. He is the type of Swiss Army knife player coaches love in the playoffs. However, a recent day-to-day upper-body injury has placed him on injured reserve, which muddies the waters slightly. While not a long-term concern, it may delay a move until he can prove he is back to full health.

The Verdict

Conroy is under immense pressure to get this right. We have seen teams wait too long and settle for underwhelming returns, and we have seen teams move early to secure a windfall. The Flames are trying to emulate the latter.

By targeting a trade before the Olympic break, Calgary hopes to dictate the terms of the market. If they can turn Andersson into a first-rounder and a young player like Danielson or Lohrei, the “hybuild” will have a solid foundation. If they wait and the market cools, they risk setting the franchise back years.

Keep your phone on. The next few days in Calgary could define the next five years.

