Flames’ Huberdeau Unfairly Under Scrutiny for Slow Start

The Calgary Flames are 5-4-0 after suffering three straight losses. Their record puts them in fifth place in the Pacific Division, an unfamiliar place for the reigning division champions. Through eight games, the team has scored 29 goals, ranked 26th in the league, and only one from their new star winger Jonathan Huberdeau.

With the departures of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, both 100-point players, Huberdeau found his way to Calgary after spending his entire career with the Florida Panthers. Even though the left-winger had 115 points last season, he’s only scored five through nine games in 2022-23 and has a minus-2 rating. However, the Flames inked the native of Saint-Jerome, Quebec, to a franchise record deal (eight years, $84 million) in August. So far, Huberdeau hasn’t lived up to expectations, making him the organization’s hottest topic.

Sutter’s Opinion

On Wednesday, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter was critical of Huberdeau’s play in his postgame press conference, imploring the 29-year-old to play with more pace.

“I think Jonathan has to speed his game up, that’s for sure,” Sutter told reporters.

Several insiders have pointed out that Huberdeau is adjusting to a new team, system, and conference. It’s a reminder that even the most skilled players need an adjustment period before they iron out all the kinks in their game. The Western Conference has a different pace than the East, which explains why Huberdeau is still searching for the spark that drove his numbers last season.

Nazem Kadri is also new to the team, but he’s played in the West for the past few seasons, most recently winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche. He’s adjusted quite well to Calgary, leading the team in scoring with 10 points. Yet comparing these two superstars is unfair because they are teammates, and team success is more important than individual success.

TSN Craig Button’s Opinion on Huberdeau

Also on Wednesday, TSN Sportscenter anchor Cory Woron discussed Huberdeau with NHL expert Craig Button, who served as general manager of the Flames from 2000 to 2003. Although Button’s favorite topics are prospects and the World Juniors, he is one of the most senior insiders on the network, along with Bob McKenzie and Darren Dreger.

When asked about Huberdeau’s performance so far, he gave the left-winger a below-average grade; however, he hammered home the point that he is still adjusting. Button mentioned that Huberdeau’s style of play is quite different than Sutter’s system, so the two need time to merge. Success will come, and there is no need to panic.

However, many Twitter users wonder if Huberdeau is the right fit for Sutter’s system and if he can live up to his salary. Many have noted the need for an adjustment period, but the rest of the fanbase has to buy into that narrative. Flames fans don’t want to wait for their star to produce; they want goals and assists every night. The team is supposed to contend for the Stanley Cup this season, and right now, they are a tad off course.

Huberdeau Understands the Pressure

The Flames are part of Calgary’s fabric, and every player’s life is under a microscope. Some embrace the role, while others despise it and struggle. When he approved the trade to southern Alberta, Huberdeau knew what he was getting into since he played junior hockey in Quebec. He understood the pressures associated with being a member of the Flames, who are chasing their first title since 1989. He bet on himself, inking a long-term extension, promising to be part of the solution.

If Huberdeau were a rookie, there would be talk about cracking the lineup and staying productive enough to keep his spot. If he were a middle-six player, the conversation would be about his ability to hold his own and contribute when the stars are not. However, he is the star, an alternate captain who could end up becoming captain down the line. His teammates may all play a part in why the team isn’t up to par, but ultimately, it will all fall on Huberdeau.

We are only nine games into the season, and there is plenty of time for the Flames to gel and for Huberdeau to find the scoresheet consistently. He made headlines all summer for the right reasons; now, he’s in them for the wrong ones. Patience is a skill that few people can master, yet if harnessed, it can yield excellent results.