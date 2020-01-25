Canada Beats U.S. in Women’s Game at NHL All-Star Skills Competition

ST. LOUIS — Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston scored to give Canada a 2-1 win over the United States in a 3-on-3 women’s game on Friday during the NHL’s all-star skills competitions.

Johnston scored the lone goal of the first period just 1:20 in to give Canada a 1-0 lead. Daoust doubled the lead three minutes into the second.

Hilary Knight scored to bring the U.S. within a goal in the second period but Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens kept the Americans at bay the rest of the way, including a solid save on an Alex Carpenter shot with just over a minute to go.

The game featured two 10-minutes periods.

The Canadian roster for the women’s 3-on-3 game also included Marie-Philip Poulin, Meghan Agosta, Blayre Turnbull, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner, Renata Fast and Laura Fortino.

Marie-Philip Poulin Les Canadiennes de Montréal (Photo credit: Céline Gélinas/CWHL).

The U.S. team also had Brianna Decker, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Amanda Kessel, Annie Pankowski, Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson, Kacey Bellamy, Lee Stecklein, Alex Rigsby and Alex Cavallini.

Poulin had a handful of chances late in the first period, but Cavallini stopped them all to keep her team in the game.

Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford coached Canada in the 3-on-3 showdown. Two-time Olympic medallist Cammi Granato, also a Hall of Famer, coached the U.S. team.

The Canadian Press