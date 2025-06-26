Canadiens Extending Patrik Laine This Offseason Would Be a Mistake

With Patrik Laine entering the final year of his contract and eligible for an extension on July 1, the question is: Should the Montreal Canadiens extend Laine’s contract? While the idea of locking up a former 40-goal scorer may be tempting, the Canadiens would be wise to hold off.

There’s no denying Laine’s raw skill. He’s a natural goalscorer with one of the best shots in the league, and at just 27, he should still have good years ahead of him. But based on his fit, price tag, and the timing of this potential decision, extending Laine right now just doesn’t make sense for a Canadiens team that’s finally building something sustainable.

The Fit Isn’t There

Let’s start with the most obvious issue: Laine simply doesn’t fit what this Canadiens team is trying to become. Under Martin St. Louis, the Habs have forged a clear identity. They are a young, relentless, hard-working team that pushes the pace and thrives on compete level. Even in games where the talent gap is evident, Montreal has earned respect around the league for playing with structure, grit, and a “never quit” mentality. That’s what helped them surprise some people by getting into the playoffs. And it’s what allowed them to find success without Laine in the lineup.

The truth is, Laine doesn’t match that profile. Effort has always been a question mark in his game. He doesn’t backcheck with urgency, he’s never been known for his two-way play, and he often looks disengaged when things aren’t going his way. For a team whose culture is being built on accountability and buy-in, that’s a dangerous piece to lock in long term.

Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sure, Laine can still help a power play with his shot. That’s his bread and butter. But with the arrival of Ivan Demidov, arguably the most skilled prospect the Habs have had for a long time, there’s already a major injection of offensive flair on the way. The Canadiens’ power play should improve regardless, and with players like Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Lane Hutson, and Demidov in the mix, the team won’t live or die by whether Laine is there to blast one-timers from the circle.

Bottom line: Laine doesn’t embody the DNA the Habs are trying to grow. He’s a luxury piece that doesn’t necessarily move the needle where this team needs it.

The Cost Would Be High

Even if you’re willing to overlook the fit concerns, the financial side of a potential extension adds another layer of risk.

Laine isn’t going to come cheap. He’s finishing an $8.7 million per year deal, and while he likely won’t command that exact figure again, he’s still a player who will want both term and decent money. A long-term deal around $7 million per year wouldn’t be surprising at all. For a team like the Canadiens, who still have to pay their young core and manage future flexibility, that’s a significant commitment to a player with more questions than answers.

Since the 2018-19 season, Laine hasn’t played more than 68 games in a year. Injuries, personal breaks, and inconsistency have plagued him for much of the last half-decade. Yes, he still managed to hit 20 goals in four different seasons despite missing time, but he hasn’t come close to that 44-goal form he showed as a teenager in Winnipeg.

A long-term extension now would be betting on a player returning to his early-career level despite mounting injuries, a lack of consistency, and a reputation for not driving play. It’s a big swing, and one that could age poorly if Laine remains injury-prone or doesn’t find his game in Montreal.

Why Commit Now?

Even if you like the idea of Laine bouncing back and becoming a key scorer again, there’s no rush to lock him up this summer. He has only played 54 games with the Canadiens. That’s not nearly enough of a sample size to judge how well he truly fits, both on and off the ice. Instead of jumping into an extension just because he’s eligible, the smart move for the Habs would be to let this play out.

Start the 2025–26 season with Laine on his current deal. Give him 40–50 games to show whether he can stay healthy, produce consistently, and actually embrace the role expected of him in Montreal. If things go well? Then, sure, talk extension around the trade deadline. But if not? Then you have flexibility, and maybe even the chance to turn Laine into future assets.

Let’s not forget the context of how Laine arrived in Montreal. He came to the Canadiens along with a second-round pick in exchange for Jordan Harris, a replaceable bottom-pair defenceman. That move was low-risk from general manager Kent Hughes, and it made sense as a swing for upside. But there was never a guarantee that Laine would become a core piece. In fact, the smart asset management move may ultimately be to flip him again.

If Laine rebounds and plays well in a contract year, his trade value will rise. At the deadline, contenders are always hunting for scoring help. The Canadiens could recoup picks or prospects while freeing up cap space for the future. Turning a distressed asset into value is exactly what smart rebuilds are built on.

There’s a difference between taking a swing on a player like Laine when the cost is low and locking yourself into a multi-year commitment at a significant cap hit.

The Canadiens have spent the past few seasons slowly but surely building something real. They’ve added character players, trusted their youth, and established a culture that values compete, structure, and accountability. Laine, for all his talent, doesn’t align with that vision, at least not yet. And until he proves otherwise, the Habs shouldn’t rush into anything.

Let Laine play out the start of the season. If he surprises, great. If not, treat it like a rental year and make the most of it. But signing him now would be a gamble the Canadiens don’t need to take. Not when the foundation is finally starting to look solid.