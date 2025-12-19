Canadiens Fans Need to Be More Patient With Jacob Fowler

Jacob Fowler’s first few NHL appearances have sparked a lot of noise among Montreal Canadiens fans. Some are excited, others are already worried, and a group has been quick to criticize. But before this conversation goes any further, it’s important to slow things down and look at the full picture. Fowler is 21 years old, has played three NHL games, and is learning the hardest position in hockey behind a team that has struggled defensively all season. Perspective matters.

Fowler’s First 3 Games

Fowler’s NHL introduction has been interesting. In his first three games, he earned a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins before dropping his next two starts against the New York Rangers and the Philadelphia Flyers. That leaves him with a 1-1-1 record, a 3.32 goals-against average, and an .885 save percentage.

On paper, those numbers won’t blow anyone away. They’re not elite, and they’re not supposed to be. What matters more is the context surrounding them. Fowler was thrown into games against strong offensive teams, behind a Canadiens lineup that has been inconsistent defensively and among the league’s worst in goals allowed this season. For a young goalie with almost no NHL experience, this was never going to be a smooth ride from the start. Judging a 21-year-old goalie on three games is not just unfair, it ignores how goaltending development actually works in the NHL.

The Positives

Despite the results, there have been plenty of encouraging signs in Fowler’s game. The first thing that stands out is how calm and composed he looks in his crease. There’s no panic in his movements, no scrambling when plays break down. He tracks the puck well and doesn’t overreact, even when traffic builds in front of him.

Fowler’s movement is another clear positive. His lateral mobility is strong, and he gets across his crease efficiently without wasting energy. He doesn’t rely on desperation saves to make himself look flashy; instead, he focuses on arriving on time and staying square to the shooter. That ties directly into one of his biggest strengths so far, positioning. Fowler is almost always where he needs to be, which is often the mark of a goalie with a strong foundation.

Jacob Fowler, Montreal Canadiens (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

Those traits don’t disappear overnight. Calmness, positioning, and movement are the building blocks of long-term success for NHL goaltenders, and Fowler already shows them at 21.

The Difficulties

That said, this hasn’t been an easy situation for Fowler, and it was never going to be. He is only 21 years old, playing in a league where offensive talent is at an all-time high. Shooters are faster, more accurate, and more creative than at any other point in NHL history.

On top of that, the Canadiens’ defensive play has been a problem this season. Breakdowns in coverage, missed assignments, and high-danger chances against have put constant pressure on the goaltenders. Even experienced NHL goalies struggle in those conditions. Expecting a young rookie to thrive immediately in that environment is unrealistic.

Mistakes are part of the process. Goals against will happen. Rough nights will happen. That doesn’t mean Fowler is failing; it means he’s learning.

Patience

If there’s one position that demands patience, it’s goaltending. Very few goalies step into the NHL at 21 and dominate right away. Development is rarely linear, and confidence can be fragile if expectations are set too high too quickly.

Fowler doesn’t need to be “the guy” right now. He needs reps, coaching, time, and a stable environment to grow. The flashes he’s already shown, calmness, strong positioning, and technical maturity, are far more important than his stat line after three games.

Fans don’t need to crown him, and they certainly don’t need to turn on him. The Canadiens have invested in Fowler as part of their long-term plan, not as a short-term fix. Letting him develop at his own pace is the smartest move for both the player and the organization.

The message here is simple: relax. Fowler is 21. He’s learning. And so far, there’s far more to be encouraged by than worried about. At the end of the day, Fowler’s situation isn’t complicated; it’s just being overanalyzed. He is a 21-year-old goaltender with three NHL games under his belt, playing behind a team that has struggled defensively and in a league stacked with elite offensive talent. That is not a recipe for immediate dominance, and it was never supposed to be.