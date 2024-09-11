Can the Canadiens & Maple Leafs Reignite the Rivalry?

Few rivalries in the NHL are as storied, intense, and significant as the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. For decades, it has captivated the hockey world, pitting two of the NHL’s oldest and most successful franchises against each other. From the Original Six era to the height of their playoff clashes, the Canadiens-Leafs rivalry is etched into the annals of hockey history.

However, in recent years, this once fierce contest has waned, with both teams experiencing ups and downs that have diluted the intensity of their matchups. As the NHL enters a new season, the question remains: can the Canadiens-Leafs rivalry regain its former glory?

Canadiens vs. Leafs History

This rivalry has its roots in Canadian history, with the Maple Leafs finding themselves standing in for English-speaking Canada, as well as for Protestantism and the United Empire Loyalists, against the more economically deprived French-speaking Catholics of Quebec, so much so that the rivalry has been called a “microcosm of Canadian society,” with the two teams representing the nation’s two solitudes.

The two sides have faced each other over 800 times, with their first meeting dating back to 1917. The rivalry intensified during the Original Six era when both teams were among the most dominant in the league – combined, they have won 37 Stanley Cups, with Montreal claiming 24 and Toronto securing 13. From 1943 to 1979, the two teams met each other in the playoffs 15 times and faced off in five Stanley Cup Finals.

Arguably, the most famous era between these powerhouses was in the 1960s when the Maple Leafs won four Stanley Cups, including three in a row from 1962 to 1964. The Canadiens had already set the bar, winning five consecutive championships from 1956 to 1960.

Since then, both teams have suffered through periods of decline, with the Maple Leafs enduring a lengthy playoff drought and the Canadiens experiencing inconsistent levels of success. The last time the two teams met in the playoffs before 2021 was in 1979, a stark contrast to their frequent playoff clashes in earlier decades. This absence of meaningful games between them has contributed to the rivalry’s decline, as younger fans have had to subsist on highlight reels and passed-down stories of the intense playoff battles of bygone days.

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Brett Kulak and Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

Furthermore, the NHL’s expansion has seen new rivalries develop, further diluting the monotony that the Maple Leafs-Canadiens battles once had. The rise of divisional matchups and the conference-based playoff format has meant that the Canadian rivals have faced each other less frequently and more often than not in games without huge significance. The result is that a rivalry that was once defined by its high stakes became one that was footnoted by its history, only occasionally serving as a reminder of what it once was.

Signs of Habs vs. Maple Leafs Rivalry Resurgence

In 2021, the Canadiens and Maple Leafs finally met again in the playoffs, rekindling the old days. Toronto were hot favourites – finishing atop the North Division – and it was expected that the series was just a formality. Montreal, on the other hand, had barely scraped into the playoffs.

What followed was one of the most memorable playoff series in recent memory as the Canadiens, led by goaltender Carey Price, came back from a 3-1 series deficit to stun Maple the Leafs in seven games. The upset sent shockwaves through the NHL and reignited the rivalry in a way that hadn’t been seen in decades. For Canadiens fans, it was a moment of immense pride, while for Maple Leafs fans, it was just another chapter in the franchise’s long history of playoff heartbreak.

The question is whether this can be sustained or if the rivalry will once again fade into the background. For it to truly regain its glory, both teams will need to be competitive at the same time, with regular playoff matchups adding fuel to the fire. Players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Cole Caufield, and Nick Suzuki have the potential to become central figures in this new era, much like the stars of the past. Their performances in key games will help shape the narrative and create new memories.

In addition, the NHL’s divisional realignment and playoff format changes could also play a role in reigniting the rivalry. With the Canadiens and Maple Leafs both playing in the Atlantic Division and regularly competing for playoff spots, things will naturally heat up. Regular-season games between the two teams should take on added significance, with each matchup feeling like a playoff preview.

One of the NHL’s most cherished traditions, the Maple Leafs-Canadiens rivalry may have lost some of its potency, but the potential for its resurgence is there. The 2021 Playoff series has shown us that the rivalry between the two major cities still captivates and delivers truly unforgettable moments. With both teams poised for success in the coming seasons, with some of the most exciting young rosters in the NHL, the stage is set for the rivalry to regain its former glory. It may not happen overnight, but if the Canadiens and Maple Leafs continue to meet in high-stakes affairs, the rivalry will once again become one of the NHL’s most compelling storylines.