Canadiens Out on Kuznetsov, Oilers Out on Hart & More NHL Rumours

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, Evgeny Kuznetsov is looking at returning to the NHL, and while the Montreal Canadiens could be a good fit for the centre, they are reportedly not going to make him a contract offer. Elsewhere, after rumours were circulating that the Edmonton Oilers could await the verdict for Carter Hart and potentially offer a contract if he is found not guilty, it seems that those reports were shut down. Finally, Sportsnet has increased its streaming package cost, which is causing a lot of NHL fans to be upset with it.

Canadiens Out on Kuznetsov Despite Player Interest

There has been a lot of talk about Kuznetsov looking to make a return to the NHL, and after a successful season in Russia, where he posted 37 points in 39 games, there were expected to be a lot of teams interested.

Related: Bruins Plotting, Maple Leafs Next Move, & More NHL Rumors

One team that was brainstormed was the Canadiens. They are looking for a second-line centre, and while Kuznetsov may be a riskier option for that spot, he does have the potential to live up to it.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

Kuznetsov’s Russian agency, Shumi, took to X and posted the following:

“Evgeny Kuznetsov would be a great fit for “Montreal,” but there simply isn’t a spot for him with the Canadiens. And I don’t think he’ll get a chance. I spoke with the club’s management, and we understood each other. Right now, Kuznetsov is highly motivated. He had a good season in St. Petersburgh.” –Shumi Agency via X

In another post on X, the agency shared that returning to the Washington Capitals is unlikely, but he would be more likely to return to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Oilers Not To Offer Hart Contract Regardless of Verdict

While there hasn’t been anything close to conclusive, there were some talks that, pending the results of the trial regarding the 2018 World Juniors, the Oilers could offer Hart a contract if he is found not guilty. Jason Gregor, who has connections with the team and league sources, reported that they will not be offering him a deal, regardless of the verdict.

Any report about the Oilers having interest in Carter Hart is incorrect.



Edmonton will not be approaching him, even if he is found not guilty. #NHL — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) July 12, 2025

The Oilers have been connected to pretty well every goaltender that has been reportedly made available, and while the future of all five players on trial is still unknown, Hart is not expected to be a part of their plans.

Gregor responded to a post on X, stating that the idea was never discussed among the Oilers’ front office.

Sportsnet Increases Streaming Package Price

A letter was sent via email to Sportsnet+ subscribers indicating that there will be an increase in price, going from $249.99 to $324.99, jumping $75 per year. The biggest piece of criticism for the streaming package is regional blackouts. While the new broadcasting deal will see Rogers hold the rights for 12 more years, there was hope that there would be significant changes with the blackouts. It was indicated that there would be fewer regionally blocked games, but not all.

There have also been plenty of complaints about the quality of the streams in the past, including a delay in the broadcast, lagging and glitches, as well as others.

While Canadians are limited to just one streaming service outside of regional games, there have been plenty of subscribers posting on X that they are not going to renew their subscription for the increased price.

Sign up for our FREE Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter