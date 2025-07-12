New York Sirens’ 2024-25 Report Cards: Sarah Fillier

The 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season has ended. With its second season in the books, the PWHL teams now have names, and the league is solidifying itself as the premier women’s hockey league. The New York Sirens started strong in the second season, but ultimately finished in last place once again. In 30 regular-season games, the Sirens only recorded eight regulation wins and 13 regulation losses. Nine of their games went into overtime, four resulted in victories, and the other five were losses. As the PWHL follows the 3-2-1 points system, the Sirens ended the 2024-25 season with 37 points. While this was a tough break for New York, not every player had a bad season. Let’s look at Sarah Fillier’s performance.

Fillier’s Performance in the 2024-25 Season in New York

Fillier was drafted first overall by New York in the 2024 PWHL Entry Draft. Although the draft was in June, she did not sign a contract until Nov. 1, the same month the season began. She signed a one-year contract initially. However, in that one season, Fillier made a huge impact right from the jump.

Fillier recorded two assists on Dec. 1, 2024, against the Minnesota Frost in her first-ever PWHL game. She had one shot and recorded 20:49 of ice time. In her next game, she bumped up her stats even more. On Dec. 4, 2024, the Sirens played the Montreal Victoire, and Fillier recorded two goals and an assist. She scored not only her first goal in the PWHL, but she also almost earned a hat trick in just her second PWHL game.

Throughout the entire season, Fillier was on fire with her points total. In 30 games, she recorded 29 points via 13 goals and 16 assists. Fillier not only recorded the most points for the Sirens this past season, but she also tied Hilary Knight with the most points in the entire league. Knight was first on the leaderboard, though, since she recorded two more goals than Fillier.

Sarah Fillier, New York Sirens (Photo by Nala Burton/The PWHL)

Surprisingly, Fillier did not score any game-winning goals. However, she did score five power-play goals. This is arguably better, showing her capability on the power play. Filler contributed to the Sirens’ second-best power play in the league and the best overall penalty kill.

Fillier’s performance during this past season did not go unrecognized. She was granted the Rookie of the Year Award. In the season prior, Grace Zumwinkle was given the award. Fillier stepped up the point production compared to Zumwinkle, recording ten more points in her rookie year.

However, it’s not just about point production. Fillier had a positive faceoff percentage of 58.9. In winning these faceoffs, it allowed her team more chances to drive the puck to the net.

No matter what way you look at it, Fillier had a stellar first season in New York, even if the team as a whole didn’t have a great one.

Fillier’s Future with New York

On July 10, the Sirens announced that Fillier signed a two-year contract extension with New York. She is now signed through the 2026-27 season. After a stellar rookie season with New York, Fillier has a lot to look forward to as she heads back to the Prudential Center for the PWHL’s third season. Although the Sirens lost several players in the top six, they combated that by selecting two strong forwards in Kristyna Kaltounkova and Casey O’Brien in round one of the PWHL Draft. While the two will play in their first PWHL season, they will have a great teacher, and potentially a linemate, in Fillier.

Related: New York Sirens’ 2024-25 Report Cards: Alex Carpenter

Fillier’s contract is also a testament to the culture New York is building. For the second season in a row, New York placed last in the standings of the league. Fillier could have chosen any other team to sign with, but Fillier decided to stay with the team that selected her first in the 2024 Draft.

Hopefully, the Sirens find more success in the 2025-26 season. With the additions of Kaltounkova and O’Brien to the New York Sirens’ team, they are sure to turn some heads.