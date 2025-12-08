Canadiens’ Prospect Bryce Pickford Lighting It Up to Start the Season

When the Montreal Canadiens selected defenseman Bryce Pickford in the third round of last summer’s draft, the reaction was muted. He was a 19-year-old overage pick who had already passed through one draft and was viewed more as a project than a future pillar of the blue line.

In just a few months, Pickford has flipped the narrative. He’s had a spectacular start to the season with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Medicine Hat Tigers, transforming him into one of the most intriguing prospects in the Canadiens’ pipeline.

Pickford Dominating the WHL

Pickford has 20 goals and 16 assists through 28 games this season. Those are impressive numbers for any player, but coming from a defenseman, they put him in a different category entirely. Pickford isn’t simply generating offence; he is driving it. He ranks among the league’s most productive blueliners, and his goal total alone places him in rare company for defensemen at the junior level.

Pickford isn’t padding his stats on the power play alone; he is scoring in transition, jumping into the rush, and showing a natural sense for attacking space that few defensemen possess. His shot has become a legitimate weapon, with a quick release and the confidence to use it from all angles. For a Medicine Hat team that relies heavily on speed and puck movement, Pickford has become a central engine, playing big minutes and consistently finding ways to tilt the ice in their favour offensively.

So far, this season has been a major step forward, one that is drawing more attention not only from fans and media but also from development staff tracking how his game will translate to the professional level.

Canadiens Bet on an Overage Offensive Defenseman

The Canadiens selected Pickford 81st overall in the third round as a 19-year-old overager, and the decision already looks calculated rather than risky. He was coming off an impressive 2024-25 season with 20 goals and 47 points in 48 games, numbers that clearly signalled untapped offensive upside. Montreal targeted that potential, believing that an extra year of physical maturity and clearer evidence of progression made him a worthwhile pick.

The pick aligned with the Canadiens’ growing philosophy of taking swings on players who display standout tools rather than simply safe, predictable profiles. The organization already knew Pickford could move the puck and run a power play, and they believed his offensive instincts were strong enough to continue developing at an accelerated rate. That projection has proven accurate so far, as Pickford hasn’t just replicated last season’s production; he has exceeded it in nearly half as many games.

Drafting overage players can sometimes be a gamble, but the logic is sound – a player who shows genuine late development can close the gap with his peers quickly. The Habs felt Pickford belonged in that category, and early returns suggest they may have uncovered an under-the-radar gem with legitimate NHL upside.

Building a Complete Defenseman

While the offensive numbers are driving the headlines, the Canadiens’ development staff will remain focused on Pickford’s overall game. His progression as a defender will ultimately dictate how far his career will go, and continuing to round out his game will be essential.

The next steps involve tightening his defensive reads, improving his gap control, and learning to pick his spots more selectively when joining the rush. His skating gives him a strong foundation – he moves well enough to recover when plays break down, but refining his consistency will be crucial. As a third-round pick, expectations can vary widely, yet Pickford’s trajectory is pointing upward in a meaningful way. For a player taken outside the top 60, this level of growth is significant, and it speaks to both his work ethic and his increased confidence.

Montreal doesn’t need Pickford to become a flawless shutdown defender. They need him to become reliable enough in his own zone to allow his offensive strengths to shine at higher levels. If he can make those strides, he could become the type of puck-moving defenseman every modern NHL team covets.

Pickford has quickly become one of the most exciting stories in the Canadiens’ system this year. His offensive explosion in Medicine Hat is turning heads, but it’s the combination of skill, confidence, and rapid improvement that makes him a truly compelling prospect. For a third-round pick, his early success is impressive, and if he continues developing his overall game, Montreal may have found another key piece for the future.