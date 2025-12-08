Four Potential Trade Targets the Pittsburgh Penguins Could Pursue in a Playoff Push

The Pittsburgh Penguins remain in a familiar but increasingly delicate position as the season moves toward the trade deadline. They are not true contenders, but they are also not a team willing—or able—to hit the reset button while Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang are still driving the bus. Sitting on the playoff bubble, Pittsburgh’s challenge is clear: find the right upgrades without sacrificing the short-term competitiveness that defines the Crosby era.

General manager Kyle Dubas has already shown he is willing to be aggressive on the market when value aligns, but the players likely to be available are expected to reward teams that target fit over flash. The Penguins don’t need massive, franchise-altering moves. They need stabilizers, depth reinforcements, and players whose contracts don’t mortgage the future. With that in mind, here are four realistic trade targets who could help Pittsburgh steady itself and secure a playoff spot.

Blake Coleman Would Add Proven Playoff DNA

If the Penguins are prioritizing playoff readiness over long-term upside, Blake Coleman checks nearly every box. The 34-year-old winger has popped up in recent trade discussions as the Calgary Flames continue to sit near the bottom of the standings, and his résumé speaks for itself. Coleman is a relentless forechecker, a defensive conscience in the middle six, and a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Coleman’s skills match what Pittsburgh needs now. The Penguins have had a hard time getting steady play from their bottom players, mainly when games get intense. Coleman can pressure players with the puck, kill penalties, and score important goals, which would quickly make those lines better.

Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Coleman’s contract runs through next season at $4.9 million per year, so he’s not just a short-term fix. This might make him attractive to Pittsburgh if the Flames retain some salary. Calgary has said they aren’t trying to trade him, but other teams are supposedly interested, and the team owners could easily change their minds.

The Penguins don’t need Coleman to score like a top player to make the trade worthwhile. He would play against tough matchups, be reliable in the playoffs, and take some pressure off Crosby’s line every game. If Pittsburgh thinks they can make the playoffs and bother a top team, Coleman fits that plan.

Lukas Reichel Represents a Buy-Low Upside Bet

Blake Coleman is all about playing it safe, but Lukas Reichel is about taking chances in a smart way. The 23-year-old forward already got traded this season and hasn’t really found his groove with the Vancouver Canucks. People thought he’d be a star winger when he was drafted in 2020, but his growth has relatively stopped, making people wonder if he needs more confidence or a better spot on the team, not if he even has the skills. That’s why Pittsburgh might be interested.

The Penguins have been relying on older players for a while now, and although they’re not going to suddenly become a young team, they need young players under team control who can bring some speed and skill to the game. Reichel can play both center and left wing, giving the Penguins some choices, especially if they suffer injuries later in the season.

He also only costs $1.2 million against the salary cap in the last year of his contract, which works for Pittsburgh. Getting Reichel wouldn’t mess with their finances too much, and he shouldn’t cost much in a trade because he hasn’t been scoring a ton.

Still, this would be about adding depth and helping him grow, not about getting a player who will definitely make a change in the playoffs. Reichel would need to play fewer minutes in easier situations, probably starting on the third or fourth line. But if he works well with some experienced teammates, it could really pay off, especially since the Penguins haven’t had many unexpected scoring boosts from within the team.

Kiefer Sherwood Brings Speed, Physicality, and Affordability

Kiefer Sherwood has been quietly getting more attention, and he might be underrated. At 30, he is now known as an energetic winger who’s good at forechecking, which is just what teams want come playoff time.

What makes Sherwood interesting is what he can do for the Penguins and what he costs. He’s got a reasonable $1.5 million cap hit and no trade protection, so he gives Dubas some budget wiggle room. Sherwood is quick and isn’t afraid to get physical, which could solve a problem the Penguins keep running into: maintaining pressure when the top lines aren’t out there.

He’s not going to score a ton of goals, but that’s not really his job. Sherwood helps by shifting momentum, keeping the puck in the offensive zone, and moving play forward. That’s important for the Penguins because they can still outsmart teams, but sometimes they struggle to outwork them.

There’s been talk that the Canucks might be open to offers for some of their older players, especially those who aren’t signed long-term. If Sherwood starts getting a lot of interest, Pittsburgh will have to move fast. He looks like a good fit among the middle-six forwards available.

Brandon Carlo Could Stabilize the Blue Line

Defense remains Pittsburgh’s most pressing concern. Injuries, inconsistency, and heavy reliance on Letang have left the back end exposed, especially against faster teams. That’s where Brandon Carlo comes into play.

Brandon Carlo, Toronto Maple Leafs (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Carlo isn’t about scoring; he’s a 6-foot-5, right-handed defenseman who’s great at defense, killing penalties, and going up against tough opponents. Those skills are very useful in the playoffs, especially for the Penguins, who have had trouble holding onto leads late in games.

What’s more interesting is his contract. Carlo is signed through the 2026-27 season with a $4.1 million cap hit (the Toronto Maple Leafs might cover part of it), so he’s not just a short-term fix. He gives Pittsburgh some stability without committing too far down the road.

Physically, Carlo evens out the Penguins’ defense, which can struggle in front of the net. He can clear the crease and take on defensive minutes, which could let Letang focus more on moving the puck and creating offense, making the team better overall. He won’t be cheap, but Carlo fills a real need, and his skills are perfect for playoff hockey.

Penguins Must Choose Fit Over Flash

The Penguins aren’t looking for huge trades anymore. Getting to the playoffs means being smart, not flashy. Blake Coleman, Lukas Reichel, Kiefer Sherwood, and Brandon Carlo each bring something different – experience, potential, a good price, or consistency – but they all fit what Pittsburgh needs right now: staying competitive while Crosby’s still got game.

If Dubas can find the sweet spot between keeping prospects while improving the team now, the Penguins will have a good shot at the playoffs. These four players are examples of the kind of smart, hockey-focused moves that could be key later on.