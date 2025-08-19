Canadiens’ Prospect Filip Mesar Facing Make-or-Break 2025-26 Season

In hockey, first-round picks come with expectations. Teams hope these players will one day become key contributors in the NHL, and fans follow their progress closely. But when development doesn’t happen as quickly or as impressively as hoped, patience starts to run thin. Filip Mesar, selected 26th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2022, is living this reality. Once seen as a potential middle-six forward with speed and creativity, he has slowly slipped from the spotlight. As the Canadiens’ prospect pool has grown deeper and stronger, Mesar is no longer at the center of conversations about the future.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, he faces what can only be described as a make-or-break year. His rookie season with the Laval Rocket was disappointing, his place in the organization is far from guaranteed, and the pressure is building for him to prove that he still belongs in the Canadiens’ long-term plans.

A Rough 2024-25 Season

Mesar’s professional debut in Laval didn’t go as anyone had hoped. In 42 games with the Rocket, he registered just four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. For a player drafted for his offensive potential, those numbers were underwhelming. Beyond the statistics, his impact on the ice was inconsistent.

The playoffs only made matters worse. Laval’s coaching staff trusted other forwards over him, and he ended up appearing in just one postseason game. That lack of confidence was telling; it showed that Mesar hadn’t earned a meaningful role in key moments.

Filip Mesar, Montreal Canadiens (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

Physically, his skating remained an asset, but it didn’t translate into dominance. Smaller forwards need to compensate with elite vision, high-end skill, or relentless compete level. Mesar showed flashes of creativity, but not enough to stand out. He also too often played on the perimeter, avoiding the high-danger areas where goals are scored.

With prospects like Ivan Demidov, Owen Beck, Joshua Roy, and others surging ahead, Mesar found himself sliding down Montreal’s depth chart. Once viewed as an important piece of the rebuild, he has instead become a question mark.

Make or Break

That’s why 2025-26 is so critical. For Mesar, this isn’t just another year of development; it’s a season that could define his career path. First-round picks don’t get endless time to figure things out. Montreal’s prospect pool is simply too crowded to wait forever.

The truth is, Mesar’s junior career never screamed “can’t-miss.” He was good, but not dominant, in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kitchener Rangers. His skillset was intriguing: good skating, decent playmaking, quick hands, but there were always doubts about whether his game would translate to higher levels. His underwhelming rookie pro year did little to ease those doubts.

This season, the Canadiens need to see progress. They don’t need Mesar to suddenly put up star-level numbers in Laval, but they do need to see him establish himself as a reliable offensive contributor. That means producing more consistently, playing in key situations, and showing that he can be trusted. If he fails again, he risks being viewed as expendable.

Opportunities in 2025-26

The good news for Mesar is that opportunity will be there. Laval is entering the new season with holes to fill. Veterans Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Alex Barré-Boulet are gone, leaving open spots in the lineup. That creates a path for Mesar to grab more minutes and take on a larger role.

To do that, he’ll need to change how he approaches the game. Perimeter play won’t cut it; he’ll need to drive the net, win battles along the boards, and prove he can handle the physical demands of pro hockey. He has the skating and puck skills to create offence, but it’s about doing it consistently and against tougher competition.

Consistency is the key word. Last season, Mesar would show flashes of his skill, an impressive zone entry, a clever pass, a quick release, but those moments were too rare. This season, those flashes need to become habits. If he can produce more steadily and show growth in his all-around game, he can re-establish himself as part of Montreal’s future.

The Canadiens will be watching closely. They want to see whether Mesar is just another depth American Hockey League (AHL) forward, or if there’s still NHL potential to unlock. With other prospects knocking on the door, the time is now for him to make his mark.

Mesar’s story with the Canadiens is at a crossroads. Drafted in the first round with the hope of becoming a skilled offensive forward, he has so far failed to deliver on that promise. A disappointing rookie season in Laval left more questions than answers, and his place in Montreal’s crowded prospect pool is anything but secure.