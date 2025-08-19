Maple Leafs DNA Crossroads: Grit or Skill on the Blue Line?

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has had two full seasons to reshape the roster, and the team’s fans will see this season’s lineup looks very different from the one Kyle Dubas built. Whether you call it a shift in “team DNA” or simply a new approach, the big question remains: how successful will this group be—both in the regular season and in the playoffs? While Dubas’ Maple Leafs were nearly guaranteed a playoff spot, Treliving’s squad could face stiffer competition, especially in a strengthened Atlantic Division loaded with new talent.

To explore what this new-look Maple Leafs team might look like, let’s focus on two potential depth defencemen who could help shape the lineup. Neither has signed yet, and both are likely available for roughly $1 million. Yet their styles couldn’t be more different, representing two contrasting types of Maple Leafs DNA.

To the question, which blueliner should the Maple Leafs pursue, the easy answer is “None of the above.” However, it’s a question the team might be engaged in answering with other players, although not specifically these two. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that the conversation is being employed, with varying nuance to the DNA choice pointed out here.

DNA Type One: Grit and Physicality Represented by Jani Hakanpää

Jani Hakanpää is the embodiment of blue line toughness. A big, physical defenceman, he isn’t afraid to block shots, handle the rough stuff in front of the net, or deliver punishing hits. Hakanpää played just two games for Toronto last season after recovering from a serious knee injury, but he’s now healthy and seeking a new NHL opportunity.

His appeal is straightforward: reliability in a defensive role, size, physicality, defensive focus, and a willingness to do the hard work that doesn’t show up on the scoresheet. On the downside, he contributes very little offensively, and his recent injury history introduces some risk. Still, for a team looking to inject grit and stability, Hakanpää could be the perfect low-cost, low-risk option.

DNA Type Two: Skill and Savvy Represented by Tyson Barrie

On the flip side, Tyson Barrie represents the Maple Leafs’ skilled, puck-moving DNA. A veteran right-shot defenceman, he brings power-play experience, offensive creativity, and savvy positioning. Barrie has bounced around the league since his first Toronto stint, but he’s a known quantity who can slide into a depth role or quarterback a special teams unit without disrupting the lineup.

Tyson Barrie, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Pros include his ability to drive offence and manage the ice in key situations. Cons? He offers limited physical impact, isn’t strong on defence, and is past his statistical peak. However, he still brings valuable experience to the locker room and power play.

Which Type of DNA Best Fits the Maple Leafs’ Needs?

This is where fans get to weigh in. Should the Maple Leafs go after a defenceman who adds toughness, grit, and blue line reliability? Or do you want someone who can move the puck, anchor the power play, and bring offensive NHL experience? Both players would likely join on low-cost deals, but the real question is how each fits the identity of a team striving to blend skill and competitiveness.

Neither Hakanpää nor Barrie would likely define the Maple Leafs’ core, but they illustrate two different approaches to shaping the roster: a grit-first or a skill-first approach. One strengthens the team physically, while the other boosts its offensive capabilities.

Ultimately, choosing between them isn’t just a matter of stats—it’s a choice about the kind of Maple Leafs fans want to see. Toughness or skill, grit or savvy, physicality or strategy—where do you stand?

The Choice Between Blueliners Represents What the Team Wants to Become

The Maple Leafs’ identity is evolving, and so is the Atlantic Division. Picking a player like Hakanpää or Barrie may seem minor, but it reflects the broader philosophy of the team and the DNA Treliving is trying to cultivate.

So here’s the challenge: if you had one spot to fill and these were your only two options, which flavour of Maple Leafs DNA would you choose? While the debate isn’t yours to settle, you have to believe conversations just like this are being spit-balled this week in the Maple Leafs corporate offices.