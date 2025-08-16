The Canadiens Are Set to Thrive with Montembeault and Dobeš

Goaltending has always been one of the toughest jobs in hockey—especially in the market where the Montreal Canadiens play. Here, pressure comes with every save. For the Canadiens, the crease has been in flux since the days of Carey Price, with fans waiting for someone to step up and grab the role of reliable No. 1. Now, heading into the 2025–26 season, the team seems to finally have two goalies capable of giving them the kind of stability that can push a roster forward: Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobeš.

Montembeault has quietly matured into a calm, steady starter who thrives under pressure, while Dobeš has emerged as a young goalie who looks ready to grow into a bigger role. Together, they may not be the flashiest tandem in the NHL, but they’re the kind of duo that can carry a team through the grind of an 82-game season—and beyond.

Samuel Montembeault: From Waivers to Foundation Piece

Montembeault’s story with the Canadiens is one of patience, persistence, and quiet growth. Claimed off waivers in 2021, he wasn’t expected to do more than hold the fort. Instead, he earned his spot by working hard and playing with the kind of calm confidence that resonates in a market where every goal is magnified.

What makes Montembeault so special in Montreal is that he’s a local kid who’s proud of playing in Montreal. Growing up in Bécancour, Quebec, he dreamed of playing for the Canadiens. There’s something special about watching a hometown goalie put on the bleu, blanc, et rouge—and fans feel that connection.

Second, he made the most of his chances, and what fan (of any team) doesn’t love that? Montembeault’s first NHL shutout in 2022 signaled that he was more than just a stopgap. By 2023, he was Canada’s starting goalie at the World Championships, posting a 1.42 goals-against average (GAA) and a .939 save percentage en route to gold. That kind of international success showed his game could hold up against elite competition.

Finally, Montembeault is locked in for the future. In December 2023, Montreal extended his contract for three years at $9.45 million, a sign that they see him as a long-term piece. With nearly 5,000 career saves already as a Habs goalie, he’s entering his prime at 28—exactly when many goalies hit their stride.

Montembeault isn’t the kind of goalie who thrives on acrobatics. Instead, he plays a composed style built on positioning and rebound control. That’s exactly what the Canadiens need: not fireworks, but dependability.

Jakub Dobeš: The Canadiens Rising No. 2

If Montembeault represents steady experience, Dobeš represents promise and upside. The Canadiens locked him up this summer on a two-year deal worth $1.93 million, making it clear they believe he’s ready to take on the NHL full-time.

Dobeš got his first taste of action last season, playing in 16 games and posting a solid 7-4-3 record. His numbers—2.74 GAA and a .909 save percentage—are respectable for a rookie adjusting to the speed of the NHL. He even made his playoff debut, starting Games 4 and 5 against the Washington Capitals. While the Canadiens didn’t advance, those experiences matter.

What stands out about Dobeš is his composure. He doesn’t get rattled easily, and he reads plays with a level of poise unusual for a goalie with so little NHL experience. That calmness gives teammates confidence and bodes well for his ability to handle bigger minutes this season.

Three Reasons This Habs Tandem Could Shine

There are three reasons this Canadiens’ goalie duo could shine. First, they strike a balance between experience and potential. Montembeault brings years of NHL experience and international success, while Dobeš offers youthful energy and upside. It’s a combination that allows the Canadiens to lean on stability while still developing the future.

Second, both handle pressure well. Playing goal in Montreal is no easy task, but both Montembeault and Dobeš seem to thrive on pressure rather than shrink from it. Montembeault’s calm demeanor has steadied the team through tough stretches, while Dobeš showed in the playoffs that he can hold his own in big moments.

Finally, they give the Canadiens both a team identity and trustworthy options in the crease. Every successful playoff team needs to believe in its goaltending. For the first time in years, the Canadiens have two options who can be trusted to keep them in games. That trust trickles down, allowing skaters to play with more confidence and structure.

What’s Next for the Canadiens?

The Canadiens still have work to do in building a roster that can consistently challenge for a postseason spot. However, for once, the crease doesn’t feel like the biggest question mark. With Montembeault locked in as the starter and Dobeš growing into his role as the backup, Montreal has a tandem that can not only survive the regular season but also give them a chance when the games matter most.

Carey Price’s shadow will always loom large in Montreal, but the Canadiens are writing a new chapter in their goaltending story. Montembeault’s steady rise and Dobeš’s promising start give the team something it hasn’t had in a while: genuine optimism in net. If both continue on their current paths, the Canadiens might have the backbone they need to push their way back into the playoffs.

