5 Canucks Who Could Achieve Career Milestones By 2021-22 Season’s End

The Vancouver Canucks have 12 games left this season, and there is a chance fans will be able to witness some career milestones and records. Whether it is Quinn Hughes’s historic season or a milestone mentioned below, there is still plenty to play for despite the playoffs being out of reach. Here are five milestones to watch for in April.

Brock Boeser – 250 Career Points

This season has been challenging for Brock Boeser, but he has a chance to end on a high note by collecting his 250th career point. Through 317 career games, the Canucks’ sniper has 117 goals and 131 assists for 248 points. He is ranked 28th all-time in points as a Canuck and 10th among players drafted in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As mentioned, this season has been disappointing as Boeser has only registered 38 points in 64 games. The pending restricted free agent has also faced trade rumours the last few months as some fans feel it is time to move on from the former 23rd overall pick. Regardless, 250 points in the NHL is impressive, especially considering the injury history he has incurred over his first six seasons.

Bo Horvat – 200 Career Assists

Bo Horvat has stepped up late in the season and is closing in on 200 career assists. Through 567 games, he has registered 193 assists and is just seven away from becoming the 22nd player to record 200 career assists as a Canuck. This task may be hard as he only has one assist in his past nine games, but this is definitely an achievable goal as the season winds down.

Despite facing criticism from fans this season, Horvat has persevered, which has led to another strong campaign. He has 27 goals and 18 assists for 45 points and has been a point-per-game player since Mar. 1, 2022. Despite not registering many assists as of late, he should be close to or have passed 200 by the end of the season.

Luke Schenn – 2,800 Career Hits

There are few players in Canucks history as beloved as Luke Schenn. The former Kelowna Rockets defenceman returned to Vancouver this season on a mission to throw as many hits as possible. So far this season, he has recorded 227 hits in 54 games and is just eight away from 2,800 in his career.

The NHL only started recording hits in 2007-08, but since then, Schenn ranks seventh in all-time hits. Whether it is throwing big hits or standing up for teammates, he isn’t afraid to play physically every game. He is a heart and soul player that will hopefully be back to help the Canucks next season.

Tyler Myers – 1,400 Career Shots on Goal

Tyler Myers, or “the chaos giraffe” as he is referred to by fans and media in Vancouver, should hit 1,400 career shots on goal by the end of the season. Through his 828 career games, he has registered 1,395 shots and is just five off the milestone. So far this season with the Canucks, he has 109 shots in 70 games.

Myers may be playing his final 12 games with the Canucks as reports state Vancouver is trying to move the defender. If these are his last few games, it will be nice to see him hit the milestone. In 193 games with the franchise so far, he has 57 points (which matches his jersey number) and 352 shots. Regardless of what happens this offseason, it has been a fun journey watching him in a Canucks jersey these past few seasons.

Thatcher Demko – 65 Wins

If Thatcher Demko is able to win three more games this season, he will move past Ryan Miller’s 64 career wins into seventh place all-time in franchise history. The Canucks’ starter has 62 wins in his first 128 games, which includes 28 this season. He also has a chance to become just the sixth goalie in Canucks history with over 30 wins in a season and the first since Roberto Luongo in 2011-12 to accomplish the feat.

THATCHER DEMKO WHAT A SAVE 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/qyRE3cAifj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 27, 2022

This season has been Demko’s best as he has grabbed a stranglehold of the starter’s job. He is on pace to play over 60 games this season and is having a career year with a .916% save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average. He also leads the league in goals saved above expected with 19.4 and wins above replacement with 3.23. It has been a special season for the California native as he has solidified himself as one of the top goaltenders in the NHL.

Canucks Still Have A Lot To Play For

Even though the Canucks’ playoff hopes are fading, there is still plenty to play for. Whether it be milestones, contracts or spots on the team, expect the players to compete all the way to the finish. With seven home games left, hopefully, Vancouver can send their fans home happy a few more times this season after another campaign that looks to be ending in disappointment.