Canucks News & Rumors: Myers, Marino, Miller & More

In the newest edition of Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Tyler Myers is involved in trade rumors, while the Canucks are also interested in acquiring John Marino from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Additionally, J.T. Miller could be extended by the organization. Tyler Motte is also involved in trade rumors, with a few contenders interested in adding the forward.

Myers Trade Rumors

Nick Kyperos reports Myers is a name added to the list of NHL defencemen available. He adds president of hockey operations, Jim Rutherford, is heading into the trade deadline focused on offloading a big contract, as trading Miller is now an unlikely scenario for the team. Myers is signed for two more years with an average annual value of $6 million.

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He has spent most of the season on the second defence pairing alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He’s scored one goal and 14 points through 60 games. The Canucks need to shed cap, and Myers is the best option to move. However, it may be tough as the defenceman has a 10 team no-trade list.

Canucks Interested in Marino

Friedman also mentioned the Canucks were targeting Penguins defenceman Marino on Saturday. On Monday, he added he is unsure if the trade will happen and questioned if the Penguins were interested in Miller or Boeser. Freidman also noted the Canucks were interested in Marcus Pettersson.

The Canucks intend to add a top-four defenceman in the next 12 to 18 months to retool their blue line. The Athletic’s Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal reported the team’s interest in adding a blue-chip young defenceman in the near future (from ‘What we’re hearing about the Canucks’ priorities 17 days out from the NHL trade deadline,’ The Athletic, March 4, 2021). . Marino would be a big addition on the right side of the club’s defence. The 24-year-old defenceman saw a lot of success after Rutherford traded for him when he was in Pittsburgh. He is now in his third season in the NHL.

Canucks Could Sign Miller to a 1C Contract

Friedman discussed the Canucks are trying to see if they can move other players to extend Miller. The organization is aware of what first-line centres in the NHL earn and Friedman brings up Mika Zibenajad, who is signed to an eight-year deal with an average annual value of $8.5 million as a potential contract comparison to Miller.

Miller has been the team’s best forward this season and arguably since he’s joined the team in the 2019-20 season. He’s posted a team-leading 66 goals and 188 points in 180 games over his three seasons with the club. Additionally, he is having an impressive season which is highlighted by his current 12 game point streak as he has scored eight points and posted 24 points, which adds to his season total of 24 goals and 70 points in 58 games. The only worry with extending Miller is the term of his next contract. He will be 30 years old once his current contract ends, and he will likely not be posting the same numbers he currently is in six to eight years.

Motte Trade Interest

Motte will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and has earned interest from the Tampa Bay Lightning, as reported by The Fourth Period’s Irfan Gaffan. The Lightning view him in a similar light to Barclay Goodrow. Goodrow was a key bottom-six forward in the club’s last two Stanley Cup runs after they acquired him at the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline from the San Jose Sharks. He joined the New York Rangers in the 2021 offseason.

Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Fourth Period also mentions Washington Capitals and Rangers are interested in acquiring Motte and his $1.225 million cap hit. Motte will be a quality addition to any contending team as he can produce offensively in a bottom-six role and kill penalties. What the Canucks receive in return will be interesting as some believe the team should ask for more than a late second round or third-round pick. TSN’s Craig Button believes the Canucks should hold on to the forward unless they can get a first-rounder or early second in return.

Canucks Ready to bring Martin in as Backup

Drance and Dhaliwal mentioned the Canucks are prepared to elevate Spencer Martin to the team’s backup goaltender in a post-Jaroslav Halak world. Halak is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the club has looked to trade him for the past few months. However, Halak doesn’t want to waive his no-trade clause. If the veteran goalie doesn’t change his mind before the March 21st trade deadline, Martin will likely get his shot as the team’s backup next season. He has played in three games this season, posting a 1-0-2 record, a 1.59 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage.

Canucks Sign Arshdeep Bains

The Canucks signed Red Deer Rebel’s forward Arshdeep Bains, who is from Surrey, B.C, to an entry-level contract out of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Bains has posted 30 goals and 82 points in 55 games and is the first South Asian player to lead the WHL in points.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has signed Surrey, BC’s Arshdeep Bains to an entry level contract.



DETAILS | https://t.co/a5uoyOprEa pic.twitter.com/vaVt9n1NMK — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 11, 2022

Rutherford highlighted the importance of shoring up the organization’s depth chart, and Bains helps with that. He will likely start next season in the American Hockey League playing with the Abbotsford Canucks. The Canucks also showed interest in NCAA free agent forward Corey Andonovski before he signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins.