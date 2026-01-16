Canucks News & Rumours: Boeser, Lankinen & Road Woes Continue

The Vancouver Canucks’ road struggles continued on Thursday night, dropping a 4–1 decision to the Columbus Blue Jackets and extending their losing streak to nine games (0-7-2). Brock Boeser scored Vancouver’s lone goal, but it wasn’t nearly enough against a team firing on all cylinders. Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves, but defensive lapses, slow starts, and coverage problems made his job nearly impossible.

Columbus struck first late in the opening period, with Charlie Coyle faking out Lankinen on a power play to put the Blue Jackets ahead. Kirill Marchenko doubled the lead early in the second, and Zach Werenski extended Columbus’s power-play dominance with his 18th goal of the season. He now has the most goals scored by a defenseman.

Vancouver managed to respond with Boeser’s power-play goal, but the Canucks haven’t shown the consistency needed to sustain any success. The result leaves the Canucks firmly at the bottom of the NHL standings, 0-6 on this road trip and 1-9-2 over their last 12 games. They couldn’t sustain momentum, couldn’t answer the opponent’s power play, and couldn’t escape the extended losing slide — all familiar themes at this point in the season.

Item One: Brock Boeser Breaks the Slump, But Questions Remain

Brock Boeser finally ended a long goal drought Thursday against the Blue Jackets, scoring on the power play to spoil Merzlikins’ shutout bid. The goal came late in the second period, a clean shot from the faceoff dot. Boeser still has the finish when he gets the chance.

It was his 10th goal of the season, but just his first since November 28. The goal snapped a 21-game stretch without a goal. While breaking that rut is encouraging, it demonstrates just how tough the stretch has been overall. Boeser has added only five assists during that stretch and carries a minus-20 rating, underscoring the Canucks’ struggles on the scoresheet and on defence.

Boeser remains a key offensive piece, but the team can’t rely on occasional sparks alone. The Canucks need their top-six forwards to find consistent scoring if they hope to halt the skid and build momentum.

Item Two: Kevin Lankinen Faces Tough Night in Net

Lankinen was back between the pipes Thursday, making 32 saves in the 4–1 loss. With Thatcher Demko sidelined due to a lower-body injury, Lankinen has been tasked with carrying a heavy workload, and this was another example of the challenges he’s faced this month.

Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen of the Vancouver Canucks

(Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

January has been rough for the veteran goalie. He remains winless over five outings, posting a 3.20 goals-against average and .893 save percentage, and he’s yet to get much consistent support from the team in front of him. Against Columbus, two goals came on the power play and three from close range, leaving Lankinen to battle uphill most of the night.

Despite the numbers, Lankinen continues to provide stability in goal while Demko recovers. He’s not playing as poorly as his win/loss record suggests. The Canucks’ struggles overall highlight broader team issues. His performance remains key if Vancouver hopes to end its road skid and start turning defensive lapses into manageable outcomes.

Item Three: Canucks’ Power-Play Struggles a Persistent Problem

Vancouver’s power play showed flashes, with Boeser scoring on one of three chances, but the larger pattern remains concerning. Against a disciplined Blue Jackets team, Vancouver failed to create enough traffic in front of Merzlikins or capitalize on rebounds and second-chance opportunities. The inability to score with the man advantage has been a recurring theme in their losing streak.

Head coach Adam Foote has tried adjustments — more movement in the slot, cross-ice passes, and different point men — but the results haven’t stuck. The Canucks have been outscored significantly on the power play over this stretch, highlighting both a lack of execution and deeper issues in chemistry and confidence.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

The Canucks head into the weekend with their road skid intact and questions mounting about consistency and depth. Demko’s absence leaves Lankinen carrying a heavy load, while Boeser and the rest of the top-six forwards must find ways to generate offence beyond isolated moments.

Looking ahead, the next stretch of games will be crucial for finding a rhythm and giving players confidence. The roster isn’t broken, but it’s fragile, and the margin for error is razor-thin. If the Canucks can stabilize goaltending, tighten up in their own end, and find a reliable scoring touch, they still have time to turn the tide. For now, the focus is on small victories, learning from mistakes, and keeping the pressure on the opposition wherever possible.