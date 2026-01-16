Rangers’ Matthew Robertson Has Been a Pleasant Surprise

Many things have gone wrong for the New York Rangers this season as key players have missed significant time with injuries and some veterans are in the midst of disappointing campaigns. However, there have been a few positives as rookie forwards Noah Laba and Gabe Perreault have done a nice job and are earning consistent ice time. Additionally, 6-foot-4 rookie defenseman Matthew Robertson has played well, even though the team has not defended well recently.

Robertson’s Play

The Rangers drafted Robertson in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. After spending five seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL), he made his professional debut with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2021-22. He spent the majority of the last four seasons with them, recording one goal and 24 assists in 60 games there last season. He also made his NHL debut and played in three games with the Rangers in 2024-25.

Though Robertson was not in the Rangers’ opening-night lineup this season, he made his debut in their fourth game, a 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12, with Carson Soucy injured. He outplayed Urho Vaakanainen once he got into the lineup and remained in the lineup once Soucy returned.

Matthew Robertson, New York Rangers (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

Robertson has used his size and reach to his advantage in the defensive zone, and he has played with physicality, clearing the front of the net. He has also made smart pinches in the offensive zone and his shoot-first mentality is welcome given most of New York’s defensemen often look to pass first or dump the puck in when they are at the point. He has two goals and six assists for eight points in 38 games this season.

FIRST NHL GOAL FOR MATTHEW ROBERTSON 🗽 pic.twitter.com/S6guw690uN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 19, 2025

A few times, Robertson got dangled or caught out of position in three-on-three overtime situations, but he has been steady at even strength. He has also become a dependable penalty killer and has earned a spot in the lineup.

The Rangers’ Situation on Defense

Adam Fox is in his second stint on Long-Term Injured Reserve this season. When he was healthy, he formed an elite top pair playing alongside Vladislav Gavrikov, but the Rangers’ defensemen have struggled both offensively and defensively without him. The defensive issues have resulted in a lot of scoring chances for their opponents, and star goalie Igor Shesterkin, out with a lower-body injury, has not been there to bail out their defensive mistakes. They have allowed 27 goals in their four games since Fox and Shesterkin got hurt.

Braden Schneider has replaced Fox on the Rangers’ top defense pair, Gavrikov has replaced Fox on the top power-play unit, and 23-year-old Scott Morrow has moved into the lineup on the third pair. Though Morrow has produced offensively in the AHL, he has yet to break out in the NHL and has no goals and four assists in 20 games. All of the other defensemen in the lineup are defensive defensemen.

The Rangers have gotten steady play from both Soucy and Will Borgen on their second pair. However, Soucy is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, and it would make sense to trade him for a pick at the deadline as he could help a contender. If they do trade him, Robertson could replace him on the second pair.

Robertson Has Quietly Had a Strong Season

The Rangers have not played well lately, and their defensive struggles have been on full display with Fox and Shesterkin out. However, Robertson has been a bright spot as he earned a spot in the lineup thanks to his steady play. While many of the team’s top prospects have not worked out, the hope is he can continue to develop and become someone the team can rely on long term.