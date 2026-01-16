3 Players on Switzerland’s Men’s Team to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Switzerland is no longer viewed as an underdog on the international stage. After back-to-back silver medals at the IIHF World Championship and a growing core of elite NHL talent, the Swiss enter the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina with legitimate medal aspirations. With NHL players returning to the Olympic ice, Switzerland’s success will hinge on a blend of veteran leadership, high-end skill, and potentially hot goaltending.

Here are three Swiss players who could define their Olympic run.

Roman Josi, Defenseman

Josi is the cornerstone of Swiss hockey and one of the most decorated defensemen of his generation. The Nashville Predators captain is the highest-scoring Swiss player in NHL history with 747 points (198 goals, 549 assists) in 996-career games. He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman in 2019-20, a rare achievement for a defenseman from Switzerland.

This season, Josi has not been as prolific as he used to be, but continues his steady production from the blue line (23 points in 34 games). He will continue to contribute much-needed playmaking from the back end, particularly his ability to quarterback the power play and drive possession from the back.

Hockey 2026 Olympics Milano, Switzerland (The Hockey Writers)

Internationally, the 35-year-old brings significant experience to Milan-Cortina, having played in nine IIHF World Championships (three silver medals) and the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He won the IIHF World Championship MVP in 2013. His leadership and two-way impact will be crucial for Switzerland against elite competition in Group A.

Akira Schmid, Goaltender

Goaltending could make or break Switzerland’s Olympic run, and Schmid is one of the biggest X-factors between the pipes. At only 25 years old, Schmid has carved out a significant role with the Vegas Golden Knights, posting a strong 14-4-5 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in the 2025-26 season.

While his save percentage is not ideal, Schmid ranks well among NHL goalies in wins and has delivered multiple shutouts this season, showing he can steal games when he gets hot. The 6-foot-5 netminder also has an international pedigree; he backstopped Switzerland to a silver medal at the 2024 World Championship, with a sparkling 0.86 GAA and .946 save percentage in limited action.

With Switzerland’s veteran tandem of Reto Berra and Leonardo Genoni behind him waiting in the wings, Schmid’s performance could be the deciding factor in close games and Switzerland’s overall tournament success.

Nico Hischier, Forward

As captain of both the New Jersey Devils and the Swiss national team, Hischier is Switzerland’s best all-around forward. He’s been a consistent producer, having scored 20 or more goals in five seasons (on pace for another this season) and drives offense at even strength and on the power play.

Related: Switzerland Announces 2026 Olympic Men’s Hockey Roster

Hischier’s international resume is equally impressive. He’s captained Switzerland at multiple World Championships and played a pivotal role in back-to-back silver medal runs in 2024 and 2025, proving his value in high-pressure games.

The first-overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, Hischier combines defensive responsibility with elite passing and a knack for timely goals, making him arguably the fiercest Swiss forward threat in Milan-Cortina.

Switzerland competes in Group A with Canada, Czechia, and France. With Josi anchoring the blue line, Hischier driving play up front, and Schmid capable of stealing games, the Swiss have the structure and star power to keep games close and punish careless teams.

Their recent World Championship success has already proven they can hang with the world’s best; the challenge in Milan-Cortina will be translating that consistency to a shorter, more volatile Olympic format. If Switzerland gets timely scoring and steady goaltending, a deep run — and potentially another medal — is well within reach.