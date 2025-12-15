Canucks News & Rumours: Buium, Rossi, Ohgren & Demko

Yesterday on the road in New Jersey, the Vancouver Canucks pulled off a surprising 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils. It was a bit of a strange game because it was the first one without Quinn Hughes and with three new players in the lineup.

On paper, it looked like the Devils dominated: more shots, more zone time, more pressure. Yet Vancouver’s structure held, the new players made their marks, and Thatcher Demko carried the team through a tense third period. It was one of those wins that feels bigger than the numbers suggest.

Item One: Zeev Buium’s First Impression Wasn’t Subtle

If you missed Zeev Buium’s debut, you might want to watch the tape again. Two points in the first period, both on the power play, and a calm that belied his 20 years. This wasn’t a rookie trying to impress; it was a young defenseman stepping into a new team and making his presence felt immediately. He moved the puck cleanly, ran the power play without hesitation, and didn’t overcomplicate things.

Zeev Buium, Vancouver Canucks (John Jones-Imagn Images)

That confidence is exactly what Vancouver needed after trading away franchise defenseman Hughes. Buium didn’t try to replace Hughes—he played like himself, and for a team still figuring out its blue-line identity, that’s as valuable as a goal or assist.

Item Two: Rossi and Ohgren Gave a Glimpse, Not a Verdict

Sunday’s win wasn’t just about Buium. Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren made their Canucks debuts, too. While neither scored, their presence was noticeable. Rossi, coming off a lower-body injury, looked fast and engaged. Jake DeBrusk noticed his pace immediately, the willingness to drive the play and make simple, effective decisions.

Ohgren’s minutes were more limited, but his speed jumped out, hinting at the kind of threat he could become as he gains strength and confidence. This wasn’t a moment for instant conclusions—it was a chance to see if the pieces made sense together. And on this night, they did so without fanfare. However, both were encouraging enough to suggest the trade package may have more depth than first glance indicated.

Item Three: Demko Has Re-Established the Team’s Backbone

The most understated story of the night was Demko in goal. New Jersey peppered him with 26 shots, including heavy pressure in the third period and a 5-on-3 advantage. Every prime scoring chance was met with calm, composed goaltending. There was no panic, no scramble, just consistent, structured saves that erased momentum.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports)

Demko stopped 25 of 26 shots, earned an assist, and claimed his first win since returning from a lower-body injury. For a team still figuring out its new look, having a goalie who can hold the fort and keep things from spiralling is worth its weight in gold. When the game gets away, you know you’ve got someone back there who can absorb pressure and give the rest of the squad a chance to find their feet. That’s the kind of calm you can build a season around.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

Looking ahead, the big question is whether these flashes can turn into something steady. Buium’s confidence in his first game was a bright sign, but the real measure will be when he faces teams with top-end skill and varied styles. Rossi and Ohgren need more minutes to really show what they can do—how they move, play, support the top line, and make life easier for the guys around them. And as always, Demko’s health and consistency are going to be a piece of the puzzle as Vancouver tries to make sense of this season.

One thing is clear: the Canucks aren’t standing still. They’ve added youth, speed, and structure in a single weekend, and Sunday’s win was the first tangible sign that these moves can pay off. For fans still adjusting to Hughes’s departure, Buium and his new teammates offered a glimpse of what’s possible. The pieces are in place. Now it’s time to see if they fit together for the long haul.