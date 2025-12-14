Auston Matthews’ Fall-Off Is Forcing an Uncomfortable Conversation in Toronto

There was a time when the question of who was a better superstar, Auston Matthews versus Connor McDavid, was an honest debate. Believe it or not, it was not a hot-take exercise. A legitimate, league-wide discussion about two generational talents operating in the same stratosphere was out there.

That time is gone.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ latest matchup with the Edmonton Oilers (a 6-3 loss) didn’t just highlight the gap between the two stars — it made the comparison feel outdated, almost unfair. While McDavid came back to Toronto and left the crowd in a literal audible gasp with his play, those same fans are asking where Matthews was. Make no mistake, he was playing. He just wasn’t noticeable.

McDavid controlled the game, while Matthews barely showed up for it.

McDavid finished the night with three points, and Matthews was largely invisible.

The best anyone can say about Matthews’ performance was a noticeable backcheck.

A few years ago, Matthews was considered among the league’s best players. People actually talked about him like he might be in the mix as the NHL’s best. He was potting goals at an absurd rate, scoring 69 goals in a season while McDavid was healthy. The idea that Matthews belonged in the same tier didn’t feel outrageous then.

Now, it feels like ancient history, and to say Matthews is even a top-ten player in the NHL is a stretch.

Detroit Red Wings goalie Cameron Talbot makes a save on Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (Gerry Angus-Imagn Images)

Not only has his offensive production dipped, but his ability to take over a game is all but gone. A matchup like the one against McDavid on Saturday would have been one Matthews would have risen to in the past. After this latest game, his coach is being forced to have conversations about why he didn’t show up. “Our leaders got to take control of it a lot more than they are right now,” head coach Craig Berube said.

Games against McDavid mattered to Matthews. Maybe they still do. It’s hard to tell.

The Uncomfortable Matthews Questions Need to Be Asked

That contrast between two top stars, and Matthews’ play in general, has Maple Leafs fans asking a question they don’t want to ask: Is this decline permanent? How much of this is an injury? How much is not having Mitch Marner around?

Is Matthews playing with something physically that isn’t going to go away until he deals with it? Or, if this isn’t an injury, is Matthews phoning it in without his former running mate, who is now in Vegas and playing with the Golden Knights?

Some around the league believe injury is the only plausible explanation. Matthews is still in his prime years. Players don’t typically fall off this sharply, this quickly, without an underlying issue. In just two seasons, he’s gone from being a top-two player to someone barely treading water using metrics that matter when it comes to wins and losses. The value drop is startling.

Fans on social media were ruthless on Saturday night. Matthews carries a $13.25 million cap hit and the captain’s “C.” That combination comes with expectations, especially in games like this.

Is Moving on From Matthews a Realistic Option?

That reality of what might be happening with Matthews is forcing Leafs fans and, potentially, management to reassess. The “core four” era is over. There is no “core three,” and the team’s stars seem to be falling short in the biggest moments. Some fans are openly wondering whether the Leafs’ window has already closed — and whether difficult decisions are coming this summer.

It’s harsh, but if the struggles continue, maybe it’s time to ask what comes next?

The Matthews-versus-McDavid debate is now a thing of the past. The real question is where Matthews fits among leaders and top stars, and whether this Maple Leafs team is best suited to have him as the one pushing it forward.