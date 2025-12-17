Canucks Take Down Rangers With a 3-0 Win

Just one game removed from the Quinn Hughes trade, the Vancouver Canucks travelled out east to play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Both teams were really looking for a win as Vancouver wanted to continue their winning ways in the post-Hughes era, and the Rangers wanted to bounce back from a loss at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks.

Game Recap

Tuesday night’s game got off to a fast start as the Canucks opened the scoring early. Brock Boeser retrieved the puck after blocking a shot and flipped the puck into the offensive zone for Evander Kane to chase after it. Kane was able to corral the puck and bring it from his backhand to his forehand and score on Jonathan Quick to open up the scoring just 1:46 into the game.

A good start to the game for Vancouver as they keep their momentum going from their previous game against New Jersey. The Rangers tried to find the back of the net in the first period but were unsuccessful, and the opening frame ended with the Canucks up 1-0.

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Zeev Buium

In the second period, Vanvoucer struck early again with a goal just over three minutes into the frame. Newly acquired forward Liam Ohgren took a pass from Linus Karlsson and sprung in on a 1-on-1. Ohgren fired a shot on Quick, and it squeaked through the Rangers’ goaltender and just crossed the line to give the Canucks a 2-0 lead. It was Ohgren’s first goal of the season after playing 20 games. Just like the previous period, the Canucks early goal was the only puck that hit the back of the net. Vancouver cracked down on their defensive play and ended the second period with a 2-0 lead.

New York’s offensive struggles continued in the third period as they struggled to beat Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko. The Canucks played an incredible defensive system and limited the Rangers to only nine shots in the period. Vancouver bled the clock throughout the period, and Conor Garland scored on an empty net to secure a 3-0 win for the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver now moves to 2-0-0 in the post-Hughes era and looks to continue their winning ways in their next game against the New York Islanders. The Rangers, on the other hand, will look to end their current two-game losing streak on Thursday against the St. Louis Blues.