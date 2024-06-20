Capitals Should Pursue Jake Guentzel

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency are on the horizon. It is a crazy time of year for all 32 clubs as they try to prepare for the 2024-25 season. Free agency, in particular, will be interesting, considering some of the names that might hit the market. Steven Stamkos has not re-signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning yet, Sam Reinhart does not have a new deal with the Florida Panthers, and veteran forward Jake Guentzel reportedly will not be returning to the Carolina Hurricanes after he was traded there in the middle of the 2023-24 campaign.

Many teams will be interested in inking Guentzel to his next contract. Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan should ensure the Capitals are one of those teams trying to get his services. Guentzel is no stranger to the Capitals and their fan base; he was lethal on the division rival Pittsburgh Penguins for many seasons and won the Stanley Cup in 2017.

Many teams would benefit from signing Guentzel, and Washington knows this better than anyone, considering they have had to deal with him in their division his entire career.

Guentzel Is Familiar to the Capitals

The Penguins and Capitals have had an intense rivalry since Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby entered the league. A few players have found themselves on both sides of the rivalry over the years, including forward Carl Hagelin who won the Cup with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017 (and was on the famous HBK Line with Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel), before joining Washington during the 2018-19 season. Before arriving in Washington, Conor Sheary also had two stints in Pittsburgh, from 2015-16 to 2017-18 and for part of the 2019-20 campaign.

Guentzel could be the next player to join this list. The 29-year-old (who turns 30 in October) has proven he can be an offensive juggernaut. He has produced the following stats in his NHL career to date:

2016-17 (Penguins): 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points in 40 games

2017-18 (Penguins): 22 goals and 26 assists for 48 points in 82 games

2018-19 (Penguins): 40 goals and 36 assists for 76 points in 82 games

2019-20 (Penguins): 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points in 39 games

2020-21 (Penguins): 23 goals and 34 assists for 57 points in 56 games

2021-22 (Penguins): 40 goals and 44 assists for 84 points in 76 games

2022-23 (Penguins): 36 goals and 37 assists for 73 points in 78 games

2023-24 (Penguins): 22 goals and 30 assists for 52 points in 50 games

2023-24 (Hurricanes): eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 17 games

On top of all these numbers, Guentzel also has been a machine in the postseason. In his first two trips to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018, it seemed like he was unstoppable with the puck. On the 2017 Cup-winning run, Guentzel accrued 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points in 25 games. He matched that same point total during the 2018 Playoffs by piling up 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points in 12 contests. He got the same point total in half the games played.

Left Wingers on Capitals Roster

Should he join the Capitals, MacLellan would have to figure out where Guentzel would slot into the lineup. Ovechkin has the top left-wing spot locked down, but Aliaksei Protas (who can play any forward position) and Sonny Milano (who can slot at either wing) are under contract through next season. Beck Malenstyn and Connor McMichael are restricted free agents who need new deals, while veteran left winger Max Pacioretty will most likely not return to the team.

That means there should be room for Guentzel, and he could probably slot in on the second line. Having a one-two punch, with Ovechkin and Guentzel on the left side, would be a dream scenario for the franchise.

Jake Guentzel, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Head coach Spencer Carbery might also utilize Guentzel on the right side to play him and Ovechkin on the same line. Sammi Silber of The Hockey News discussed the idea of Guentzel to the Capitals and brought up how beneficial he would be to the power play: “Bringing in Guentzel would be an interesting option for D.C., who managed the fifth-least goals per game in the NHL this past season and have been looking to add another top-6 forward to the mix. He can also ignite a much-needed spark on the Capitals’ power play, which is in need of another X-Factor player with T.J. Oshie potentially finished and Alex Ovechkin entering the twilight of his career.”

What a Guentzel Contract Might Look Like

Signing Guentzel would be a solid move by MacLellan. Washington is trying to win at least one more championship before Ovechkin retires, and they should be hunting for pieces to help bolster their offense. Silber mentioned, “The 29-year-old brings a wicked shot, good playmaking ability and an impressive hockey IQ to the table, and he’s also a versatile player who can play well at both ends of the ice.”

The issue would be figuring out a contract. Some teams could offer Guentzel $10 million a season, and with Washington recently adding Pierre-Luc Dubois through trade, they may not be able to offer that much for him. If he were to take $6 million a season like his previous contract or a little more, maybe MacLellan could make it work. If both sides were to make something happen, it would be a long-term contract. Guentzel is probably getting a seven-year contract wherever he signs, so if the Capitals want him bad enough, they will have to make that commitment. A potential contract for Guentzel is probably $7-7.5 million a season for seven years. There is a real chance he gets offered more though and heads to another team. It depends on what MacLellan is willing to pay and what other moves he might need to make to help make it work. Getting Guentzel, along with having already acquired Dubois, would mean these are probably the two big acquisitions for the summer.

The Capitals could use this type of player. He also brings more Cup experience into the locker room and is a veteran who could be a mentor for the younger players. It would also be a bonus if Guentzel could help Ovechkin reach and surpass Wayne Gretzky’s goal record. Both players have scored 40 goals before and can still hit the 30-goal mark. Who knows what they could accomplish together?

There will be many good players available on the market this summer, so MacLellan will have options. However, Guentzel should be at the top of his list. If the Capitals wanted more time to exclusively talk to him, they could trade for his rights with the Hurricanes. MacLellan could offer Carolina GM Eric Tulsky a mid-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft to get his rights. If the Capitals would rather wait until he becomes a free agent though, they would not have to give any compensation or risk the possibility of him leaving for nothing. I would think it is worth the risk to wait until free agency to sign Guentzel. Worst case, if he is traded and extended elsewhere, Washington moves on to their next idea, whatever that might be.