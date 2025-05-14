Charge Blank Victoire 1-0 in Game 3

On Tuesday, May 13, Game 3 of the Montreal Victoire and Ottawa Charge Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Playoff series took place in Ottawa. The game had a slow start, but in the end, Ottawa took advantage of home ice and won 1-0.

Game Recap

With a minute and nine seconds left in the first period, Marie-Philip Poulin took a seat for roughing. The first period was quiet, but the Charge started the second with an extra-player advantage.

The Victoire managed to kill the remaining seconds of the power play, but Kati Tabin took a seat at the 14-minute mark for cross-checking. Montreal once again killed the penalty. Both teams ended the second scoreless after the Victoire took 17 shots in the first two periods and the Charge took 19.

Nine minutes into the third period, the Charge and the Victoire had the puck tied up by the boards, but Mannon McMahon gained control of the puck. McMahon passed it to the blue line, where Ronja Savolainen picked it up. She passed it to Gabbie Hughes, who was in front of the net. Hughes took a shot that was blocked by Ann-Renee Desbiens. McMahon picked up the rebound, and her shot found the back of the net.

Mannon McMahon, Ottawa Charge (Photo by Arianne Bergeron/PWHL)

A minute after the goal, Laura Stacey was assessed a five-minute major for body-checking, and Gabby Hughes was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing. After review, the play was reduced to a two-minute minor. The two teams headed to 4-on-4, until Brianne Jenner took a seat for hooking. The Victoire had 13 seconds of 4-on-3, but it was not enough time to score.

Despite a strong effort from both teams in the end, the game ended in a 1-0 score with Gwyneth Philips recording her first career playoff shutout. Philips stopped all 26 shots Montreal took, and now the Charge lead the series.

Game 4 On Friday

The Charge will host the Victoire for Game 4 on Friday, May 16. The Charge only need one more win to take the series and head to the Walter Cup Final. Will the Charge win on home ice, or will the Victoire force a Game 5?