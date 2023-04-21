Chicago Blackhawks’ 2022-23 Player Grades: Veteran Forwards

Now that the Chicago Blackhawks‘ 2022-23 campaign is officially over, we can take some time to assess their season. Overall, they finished 30th in the NHL, with a record of 26-49-7 and 59 points. We all know it was a rebuilding year with lots of moving parts, and the season was obviously much more about development and growth than it was about winning.

Even though the team was set up to be bad overall, we can still evaluate the players by handing out individual grades. I’ll start today with the veteran forwards. By that, I mean the forwards who have been with the team from the beginning of the season and throughout this campaign. We’ll have a separate post for the forwards that came in along the way, such as Rockford reinforcements and trade deadline additions. We’ll also grade the defensemen and the goaltenders.

Andreas Athanasiou

20 goals, 20 assists, 40 points, minus-29 in 81 games played. Average time on ice (ATOI) of 16 minutes

44 Corsi For Percentage (CF%), 44 blocked shots, 43 hits, 58 takeaways, 49 giveaways, 34 penalty minutes

46.6 Faceoff Percentage (FO%)

Cap Status: Unrestricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $3 million

As an unrestricted free agent, it will be interesting to see if the Blackhawks re-sign Athanasiou. In theory, he was originally signed to be flipped at the trade deadline. But apparently the market wasn’t there for him as that never came to fruition.

He actually ended the season tied with Taylor Raddysh for the team lead with 20 goals, and his 40 points led the team. The 28-year-old picked up his production toward the end of the campaign, tallying five goals and 11 points in the final seven games in April. He also built some great chemistry with top prospect Lukas Reichel, along with taking on the added responsibility of playing center. But if you look at his overall body of work, it’s not as impressive.

Athanasiou is known for his speed, and that was unquestionably on full display. I can’t count the number of breakaway opportunities he created. But he very rarely was able to finish on these opportunities. It’s apparent this is what frustrated his former teams. Don’t get me wrong; I think Double A is a solid player. But he’s reached his ceiling. This is what you get with him. He’s a talented player that just can’t seem to put it all together.

Athanasiou’s Final Grade: B+

Colin Blackwell

2 goals, 8 assists, 10 points, minus-16 in 53 games played. ATOI of 11:48 minutes

42.5 CF%, 17 blocked shots, 49 hits, 20 takeaways, 15 giveaways, 6 penalty minutes

46.6 FO%

Cap Status: Signed through the 2023-24 season, cap hit of $1.2 million

Blackwell was a depth forward who struggled to find his way this season. He lined up mostly on the fourth line and even endured some healthy scratches. But considering 71.1% of his zone starts were in the defensive zone, his numbers are actually quite decent. He played his shutdown role well; albeit among some stiff competition.

The 30-year-old’s best month was in January when he notched one goal and four assists in 13 games, good for half of his total production in both areas. It’s unfortunate he suffered a groin injury on Feb. 27, which ended his season and required hernia surgery on Mar. 22. Perhaps he could have found his groove given more time.

Again, Blackwell is a serviceable depth player who’s signed for one more season at a relatively minimal cap hit. It’s a low-risk option for the Blackhawks to keep him around.

Blackwell’s Final Grade: B-

Jason Dickinson

9 goals, 21 assists, 30 points, minus-29 in 78 games played. ATOI of 15:56 minutes

45 CF%, 80 blocked shots, 112 hits, 54 takeaways, 36 giveaways, 28 penalty minutes

44.7 FO%

Cap Status: Signed through the 2023-24 season, cap hit of $2.65 million

At first I was a little befuddled with how to mark Dickinson. He started the season with a bang (three goals and three assists in his first six games), and then cooled off and never really picked up again. Yet he wasn’t brought to the team for his offensive production, but more as a defensive forward. With that in mind, Dickinson fared quite well.

The 27-year-old’s 80 blocked shots was the most among forwards, and 63.8% of his starts were in the defensive zone. He was also second on the team with 150:39 minutes on the penalty kill (defenseman Connor Murphy had 168:35 minutes).

Dickinson was given a decent amount of responsibility by centering the third line the majority of the season; his 771 draws was third on the team behind Jonathan Toews and Max Domi. He also had the second most takeaways (54), while Athanasiou was credited with 58. Finally, his 21 assists was also second on the team.

Jason Dickinson with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Furthermore, the Georgetown, Ontario native played 78 games this season, when his previous high was 67 games. Accordingly, he reached career highs in almost every category. Dickinson obviously took advantage of his opportunity with the Blackhawks. I assume he’ll continue to do so next season.

Dickinson’s Final Grade: A-

MacKenzie Entwistle

4 goals, 6 assists, 10 points, minus-11 in 66 games played. ATOI of 11:55 minutes

43 CF%, 28 blocked shots, 126 hits, 15 takeaways, 21 giveaways, 14 penalty minutes

46.5 FO%

Cap Status: Signed through the 2023-24 season, cap hit of $800,000

Entwistle actually had better numbers last season (5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points) in less games (55). Is he regressing? Not necessarily. We might just have to chalk this up to beginner’s luck in that first season, and then continued growth and development in the second season. Let’s call it a sophomore slump.

He’s only 23 years old, while finishing just his second full season in the NHL. Entwistle’s 6-foot-3 frame and physical play gives him excellent potential to be a depth player in the league. Plus his light-hearted and fun-loving personality makes him a player you want to root for. The jury is still out on his ceiling.

Entwistle’s Final Grade: C

Reese Johnson

4 goals, 2 assists, 6 points, minus-15 in 57 games played. ATOI of 11:01 minutes

40.4 CF%, 23 blocked shots, 178 hits, 13 takeaways, 7 giveaways, 38 penalty minutes

53.1 FO%

Cap Status: Signed through the 2023-24 season, cap hit of $800,000

This is the first full season where Johnson received significant playing time with the Blackhawks. It likely would have been even more if he hadn’t been sidelined for over a month with a concussion and then an illness. But even in 57 games he was the leader on the team with 178 hits.

Reese Johnson played his first full season with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 24-year-old was a staple on the fourth line, and when he did play center he won a respectable 53.1% of his draws. With this deployment, it’s more Johnson’s job to stop goals from being scored than to score them, and starting 73.5% of the time in the defensive zone attests to that. It’s commendable that he actually managed four goals.

Johnson has a specific role to play, and he does it well. I would have no problem with him centering the fourth line next season and beyond.

R. Johnson’s Final Grade: A-

Tyler Johnson

12 goals, 20 assists, 32 points, minus-21 in 56 games played. ATOI of 16:34 minutes

44.6 CF%), 25 blocked shots, 49 hits, 33 takeaways, 22 giveaways, 16 penalty minutes

51.3 FO%

Cap Status: Signed through the 2023-24 season, cap hit of $5 million

The 32-year-old struggled with injuries this season, and even more so last season. But he did suit up for 56 games and was healthy after the trade deadline. One might have expected this veteran to step up a little bit more than he did. He’s definitely more of a complimentary player, but he’s made the most of trying to drive play on his own as well. Johnson’s not the biggest player and doesn’t have the raw talent some others possess, but he makes up for it with a strong work ethic and a lot of heart and soul. He also provides flexibility in that he can play pretty much anywhere throughout the lineup.

Looking at his intangibles, Johnson has proven to be a leader and a mentor on this rebuilding team. Connor Murphy, Seth Jones and Jarred Tinordi are the veterans on defense. With Patrick Kane and Toews now gone, Johnson could provide that leadership presence among the forwards. He’s signed through the 2023-24 season with a hefty $5 million cap hit, so I don’t expect him to garner much interest outside of Chicago. Look for Johnson to continue his current role. If he can stay healthy, he could be a solid and valuable contributor next season.

T. Johnson’s Final Grade: C+

Boris Katchouck

5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points, minus-10 in 58 games played. ATOI of 12:05 minutes

47.1CF%, 15 blocked shots, 85 hits, 24 takeaways, 17 giveaways, 27 penalty minutes

Cap Status: Signed through the 2023-24 season, cap hit of $758,333

This is a guy that was the odd man out numerous times this season. Considered a fourth line grinder, he seemed expendable while other players were given opportunities instead. But injuries and a depleted post-trade deadline roster have given Katchouk another shot, and he ran with it.

Boris Katchouk was given another chance with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

He had quite the surge toward the end of this season with two goals and five assists in a span of nine games in March. He and his linemates Jujhar Khaira and Joey Anderson found instant chemistry and went on a bit of a tear. But as comparison, he accumulated only three goals and six assists in his other 49 games.

Is the late season Katchouk the real deal, or was he just on a bit of a run? Probably the later, but kudos to the 24-year-old putting together a nice stretch. He’s a relentless forechecker and hard on the puck, and he’s signed on the cheap for another season. We’ll see if he can pick up where he left off.

Katchouk’s Final Grade: B-

Jujhar Khaira

6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points, minus-11 in 51 games played. ATOI of 13:53 minutes

46.5 CF%, 40 blocked shots, 108 hits, 23 takeaways, 20 giveaways, 31 penalty minutes

48.4 FO%

Cap Status: Unrestricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $975,000

Here is yet another player who fits into a bottom-six role. At 6-foot-4, he brings that physical element, and can play both center and wing. He also has a little bit of hidden skill to his game. Khaira was healthier this season than last, but he still struggles with injuries.

There’s not a whole lot more that stands out with Khaira, and he’s an unrestricted free agent with lots of younger players gunning for his spot on the roster. It will be interesting to see if the Blackhawks re-sign him or if they go in a different direction.

Khaira’s Final Grade: C

Philipp Kurashev

9 goals, 16 assists, 25 points, minus-32 in 70 games played. ATOI of 17:25 minutes

42.5 CF%, 34 blocked shots, 38 hits, 18 takeaways, 16 giveaways, 14 penalty minutes

44.7 FO%

Cap Status: Restricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $750,000

With it being his third NHL campaign, this was supposed to Kurashev’s breakout year. He was given every opportunity on this depleted team, receiving plenty of ice time among the top-six forwards. He started the season on the second line with Toews and Raddysh, and continued there with Domi once Toews pulled himself on Jan. 28 for health reasons.

Philipp Kurashev didn’t exactly live up to expectations this season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In mid-February, Domi and Kurashev were promoted to the top line with Kane. We all know Domi and Kane enjoyed plenty of success together, but this combination didn’t seem to benefit Kurashev. When these linemates left the team at the trade deadline, Kurashev inherited Reichel and Athanasiou to play with on the top line, until he sustained an injury to his shoulder on Mar. 23.

Don’t get me wrong, Kurashev has a lot of talent, but he still hasn’t taken that next step. Quite frankly, I expected more from him. He can’t lead the play on a line, although his skill and hockey IQ make him an excellent complementary player. Is this his ceiling, or is there still more potential for Kurashev? We’ll find out, because I believe the Blackhawks take a chance on the 23-year-old and re-sign him. Considering his mediocre campaign, he can be extended for relatively cheap.

Kurashev’s Final Grade: B

Taylor Raddysh

20 goals, 17 assists, 37 points, minus-28 in 78 games played. ATOI of 16:34 minutes

46.1CF%, 38 blocked shots, 82 hits, 33 takeaways, 29 giveaways, 16 penalty minutes

Cap Status: Signed through the 2023-24 season, cap hit of $758,000

If he hadn’t missed the last four games due to a groin injury, Raddysh arguably would have finished the season as the top scorer on the team. His 20 goals actually tied Athanasiou for first place, and his 37 points was just shy of Double A’s 40 points.

Acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning as part of the Brandon Hagel trade, Raddysh received much more of an opportunity with the Blackhawks than he would have on the stacked Lightning team. He played most of the season as a right winger on the second line, and was a solid and dependable all-around player. Unlike Kurashev who I expected more of, I expected less of Raddysh and was pleasantly surprised.

One complaint about Raddysh is that he’s a bit of a streaky player. If he could just put it together more consistently, the 25-year-old has the potential to turn into a really good player. He’s signed with the Blackhawks for one more season, and the pressure will be on Raddysh to continue his trajectory.

Raddysh’s Final Grade: A

Jonathan Toews

15 goals, 16 assists, 31 points, minus-31 in 53 games played. ATOI of 17:43 minutes

44.4 CF%, 23 blocked shots, 9 hits, 37 takeaways, 42 giveaways, 43 penalty minutes

63.1 FO%

Cap Status: Unrestricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $10.5 million

He only played in 53 games. But Toews’ 15 goals was third on the team and his nine power play goals led the team; going hand in hand the a team-leading 17.2 shooting percentage. Add this to league-leading 63.1 faceoff percentage, and there’s really not a whole lot to complain about.

Jonathan Toews played well for the Chicago Blackhawks this season despite his health issues. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Considering all the captain’s health issues that have come to the surface since January, it’s amazing he was still managing a pretty decent season before he was sidelined. Bonus points for fighting through all the adversity to play the final seven games of the campaign, and notching a goal in his last game as a Blackhawk.

This one might be a bit sentimental. But darn it, these are MY grades!

Toews’ Final Grade: A-

What do you think, Blackhawks fans?! How would you grade the above listed forwards? We’d love to hear your opinions in the comments section. Be sure to catch more player grades on the remaining forwards, defensemen and goalies, brought to you by The Hockey Writers. That and much more as the offseason unfolds!