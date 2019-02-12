Avalanche Looking to Break out of Recent Funk
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche could point to obvious flaws for their prolonged losing streak: Erratic goaltenders, floundering special teams, inconsistent scoring from players not on their top line . Or just go with the more direct one. "We just haven't played good enough," captain Gabriel Landeskog said. The Avalanche were tied for the most points in the Western Conference after games on Dec. 7. Two months and a 5-15-6 record later, they're trying to get on track and climb back into playoff contention. It's been a perplexing freefall for an Avalanche team that hasn't won since Jan. 19. [caption id="attachment_508954" align="aligncenter" width="575"] Boston Bruins's David Pastrnak and Colorado Avalanche's Erik Johnson (AP Photo/Steven Senne)[/caption] "Everybody's kind of taking their individual games down a couple of notches," said Landeskog, whose team hosts Toronto on Tuesday looking to break a seven-game slide (0-4-3). "That adds up to the team not desperate enough, not hungry enough, not fast enough, not physical enough."___ AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Pat Graham, The Associated Press