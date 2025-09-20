4 Potential Destinations for Connor McDavid if He Leaves Edmonton

The stress is picking up rapidly amongst Edmonton Oilers fans. Training camps got underway on Thursday, and Connor McDavid is still without a contract extension in place. He does remain locked up through the 2025-26 season, but, as of now, is set to be an unrestricted free agent next July.

This was a deal that most believed would be done shortly after the Oilers were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. That never came to fruition, however, as the summer months dragged on without a contract signed, and that continues to be the same past the midway point of September.

Though McDavid has stated countlessly that he wants to win in Edmonton, he has also made reference to the team being a Stanley Cup contender in 2025-26. He’s made no indication about the state of the organization afterward, giving some reason to believe he may be questioning the Oilers’ long-term future.

While a contract extension between the two sides could get resolved before or during the 2025-26 season, it’s starting to raise alarm bells that the Oilers captain may desire to head elsewhere at the completion of his current deal. Should that indeed be McDavid’s plan, here are the four most probable destinations for the game’s greatest talent.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way. Whether you’re for it or believe it’s complete nonsense, it’s impossible not to have heard the discussion surrounding McDavid joining the Toronto Maple Leafs. Growing up in the Toronto area, it’s no secret that McDavid was a Maple Leafs fan growing up.

The Maple Leafs would need to move around some money to bring in McDavid next offseason, though doing so wouldn’t be as hard as it would have been in years past. Moving on from Mitch Marner helped offload a ton of money, and you can get that if McDavid wants to head home to Toronto, general manager (GM) Brad Treliving will do everything in his power to make it work.

LA Kings

If you can’t beat them, join them? The Oilers, under McDavid’s guidance, have eliminated the LA Kings for four consecutive years in the playoffs. That said, the Kings do have a good roster and are one of the biggest markets in the NHL. The city, of course, also provides many luxuries that most other hockey markets aren’t afforded.

What would make this entire sequence all the wilder is the fact that Wayne Gretzky departed the Oilers after being traded to the Kings in the 80s. Seeing McDavid do the same would be heartbreaking for Edmonton fans, though it wouldn’t come as a massive shock, either. It doesn’t hurt that he’s well familiar with Kings GM Ken Holland.

New York Rangers

If McDavid doesn’t choose the spotlight that could be provided by joining the Kings, he could instead look to join another elite market by signing with the New York Rangers. Despite a frustrating 2024-25 season, the Rangers are a team that is usually able to contend given that players love living in the city. If they were to add McDavid, that would only add more intrigue and interest from other players around the league.

Interestingly enough, the Rangers may wind up having a plethora of cap space next summer, as Artemi Panarin is entering the final season of his contract. Should they have an indication that McDavid is interested in joining them, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them part ways with Panarin to sign the even more skilled and younger option.

Detroit Red Wings

You may be thinking, “Why would McDavid want to join a team like the Detroit Red Wings who are so far away from contending?” Though the Red Wings haven’t made the playoffs since the 2016-17 season, they aren’t as far away from being a Stanley Cup contender as you may think.

The rebuild in Detroit has taken a lot longer than the fan base would have hoped, but they have some great pieces in place. The one thing they are missing is a truly dominant superstar up front, which McDavid obviously is. Joining Hockeytown and helping them not only snap their playoff drought but also help lead them to a Stanley Cup would be a major boost in McDavid’s legacy. As for GM Steve Yzerman, it would help save his job, as his seat is likely getting a bit warm at the moment.

Potentially Historic Decision Lies Ahead

At this point, there is still a strong chance the Oilers re-sign McDavid, even with this situation playing out as long as it has. It could very well still be a player trying to figure out how to get what he believes he’s worth, while ensuring his team has enough cap space to add the right pieces. That said, if this situation rolls into the new year, it may indicate he’s ready to move on, and one of these four teams could be the lucky beneficiary.