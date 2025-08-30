Could a Polarizing Goalie Move the Needle for McDavid?

As Connor McDavid’s contract situation continues to dominate headlines, the Edmonton Oilers may be facing a critical offseason decision that could influence the superstar’s next move: upgrading their goaltending. There are options, but whether any of them are upgrades is debatable.

Interestingly, The 2 Mutts Podcast recently stirred discussion in Oilers Nation by reporting on the status of Carter Hart, whose potential return to the NHL has many players excited.

Carter Hart: Ready for a Comeback

Hart, currently training in Edmonton, is focused on returning to the league after being cleared of sexual assault allegations alongside other Team Canada players. According to the podcast, players who have seen Hart on the ice this summer describe him as sharp and confident, retaining his mechanics despite an extended absence.

“He’s ready to get an opportunity to show others he can be a huge contributor to the success of the team,” the podcast noted. Several NHL teams are reportedly prepared to bring Hart in on a professional tryout once he is cleared. Does Edmonton need to beat these teams to the punch? Or is it best the Oilers steer clear altogether?

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For the Oilers, Hart represents a potential upgrade that could complement a Cup contender. At the same time, while found not guilty, he brings questions and controversy with him.

The Skinner Dilemma

Stuart Skinner’s three-year contract expires after this season, and GM Stan Bowman faces a defining decision. The 26-year-old ranks seventh in regular-season wins and third in playoff victories among goalies over the past three years. He’s been Edmonton’s go-to guy during their recent playoff runs, but the narrative forming is that this has also been the team’s biggest weakness.

It’s not fair to say Skinner hasn’t given the Oilers a shot. He’s been tremendous at times, while inconsistent at others. All the while, he has never been paid like a top-level NHL starter, and asking him to be not only that, but also a Stanley Cup champion-level goalie, so early in his career, might have been unfair. The bigger question is if he’s trending in the right direction and how quickly he can put it all together.

Is Hart better than Skinner? Maybe. He’s also been away from the game, whereas Skinner has learned invaluable lessons from his successes and obvious failures.

Other Goaltending Options Aren’t Terribly Enticing

Beyond Hart, trade options, the waiver wire, and unrestricted free agency leave only goalies with potential or who are considered spare pieces. It’s a mix of veterans seeking opportunities and developmental prospects who haven’t yet proven their worth in the NHL.

Among the most notable names available without giving anything up are Alexandar Georgiev, Ilya Samsonov, and James Reimer.

Under contract with other teams but potentially available are Michael DiPietro (Boston), Nico Daws (New Jersey), and Sebastian Cossa (Detroit). All are viable options, with Daws being the most appealing for a low-risk acquisition. Still, none of them should be considered upgrades, and each comes with risk. It would be hard to say McDavid would or should feel more confident in the Oilers’ chances with any of these three in goal.

Trade options might include Connor Ingram and Vitek Vanecek. Blockbusters would be names like Jeremy Swayman and Ilya Sorokin.

Why This Matters for McDavid

McDavid has made it clear that winning is the top factor in his decision to re-sign with Edmonton. He just wasn’t clear what would be the thing that moved the needle the most. Is it the entire roster? Is it the goaltending? Do the Oilers not have enough in their pipeline to make him confident this team will be better when it ages out?

While salary and contract length are important, the roster today and tomorrow—especially the goaltending—could be the decisive factor. In the net, there is a lot of uncertainty. Both goalies will have their contracts expire at the end of the season. If the Oilers move on, which direction do they go, and who do they target? If the Oilers commit to one of their current netminders, who do they sign and for how much?

As Oilers Nation waits for clarity, one thing is clear: the goalie situation this offseason may play a pivotal role, and the options available aren’t exactly exciting.