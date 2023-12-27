Coyotes Seeing Growth as Season Nears Halfway Point 

In Melbourne, Australia, the Arizona Coyotes were set to play two games against the Los Angeles Kings in the 2023 Global Series. There was excitement around the organization that this ship was truly being turned around by general manager Bill Armstrong and head coach André Tourigny. The message to the team in Melbourne from Armstrong was to play meaningful games down the stretch. To play games that could make or break their playoff odds down the line.

In the course of this season, they have accomplished just that. The team is sitting in the second wild card spot as we speak, and it’s been quite a turnaround from two seasons ago. Even though the season is still far from over, the Coyotes’ growth in 2023-24 has been impressive to watch and one of the top storylines in the NHL.

Where Were the Coyotes At This Point in Previous Seasons?

The Coyotes’ record speaks for itself through the 2023-24 campaign. They currently sit in the second wild card spot with a 17-14-2 record and have passed with flying colors. It’s a step forward, and the team is chasing a playoff berth for the first time since the Edmonton bubble in 2020. However, it hasn’t always been like this for the Coyotes. It hasn’t always been easygoing, as in the two seasons prior to 2023-24, they were in the basement chasing the number one overall draft pick. Let’s go back a bit and see where the team was at this point in prior seasons.

The 2021-22 campaign was rough from the get-go. The team started with a 0-10-1 record, and Armstrong and Tourigny’s first seasons as Coyotes head coach and GM were not shaping out as planned. The motto before the season had even started was tanking for Shane Wright, who was the projected first-overall pick at the time, and it sure looked like they were on their way to doing so. Through 33 games, they had a 7-23-3 record, placing them at the bottom of the standings. They finished the season with 57 points and were last in nearly every statistical category. Of course, it was a rebuilding season, but they took strides in the right direction the following season.

It was expected to take a step in 2022-23, however. While they didn’t start as abysmal as in 2021-22, they still weren’t close to the position that they are in today. Through 33 games, they were 12-16-5, and while it shows vast improvements, it still was a rebuilding season. It was also the first season in Mullett Arena, which proved to be a true home-field advantage, as the team stole plenty of games down the stretch. They finished the season with 70 points, still towards the bottom of the standings.

Now, here we are talking about playoffs. It’s been a turnaround that has shocked many NHL fans.

Players Exceeding Expectations Is a Good Thing

There have been loads of surprises as the Coyotes’ season treks on. One is Finnish forward Matias Maccelli. The 23-year-old has settled into his role with the team and has amazed probably every Coyotes fan. It’s still wild to think he wasn’t named a Calder Trophy finalist last season because he is putting on a show this season, building on his sensational rookie campaign. In 33 games, he has six goals and 24 points, tied for the team lead in assists. He already had high expectations, especially after signing a contract extension, but to be on pace for 60 points is an excellent sign of positive things to come.

Another player who is blowing their expectations out of the ballpark is former Toronto Maple Leaf Alex Kerfoot. He started extremely slow and wasn’t noticeable on the ice. In the past 20 games, he has picked up his level of play and is exceeding expectations by miles. So far, he is fourth in team points, having four goals and 21 points in 33 games. He has been a perfect fit between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz in the absence of Barrett Hayton, and having that top-line production has helped the Coyotes win games.

Michael Carcone has also come into his own this season; he is tied for the team lead with 14 goals. He basically had zero expectations entering this season. He was projected to be a bottom-six forward with little ice time and maybe kill penalties here and there. It’s safe to say those were entirely wrong, and he has been one of the go-to scorers on the team. The 27-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, and if he can continue this kind of play, he could see an increased role sooner rather than later.

Many others, such as Lawson Crouse and Sean Durzi, have also blossomed this season. It’s a thrilling time, and it’ll be intriguing if they can continue this level of play throughout the season.

What’s Next?

As the new year approaches, the Coyotes will have plenty of tests throughout the second half of the season. Clinching a playoff spot will be the goal, but we don’t know what the playoff picture will look like in April. However, even if this team doesn’t make the playoffs, the growth and improvement displayed have been palpable. From rookie sensation Logan Cooley to the success both goaltenders have had, it’s been an intriguing season. What’s to come next is unknown, but we do know the Coyotes will have plenty more storylines throughout the season.