Coyotes’ Michael Carcone Flourising in New Role

In the NHL and most sports, the best stories are the players who go undrafted and work vigorously to reach the finish line. This has happened countless times, with players like Sergei Bobrovsky, Mark Giordano, and Martin St. Louis having proved everyone wrong. The Arizona Coyotes could have a similar story with forward Michael Carcone, and while he isn’t as talented as any of the listed players, he’s making a statement to start the season. Not only that, but he’s helping contribute to wins and playing pivotal roles all over the ice. So, how did Carcone end up in Arizona, and is this success sustainable through 82 games?

Journey Through the American Hockey League

Carcone has been with several teams throughout his career, and the Tucson Roadrunners were one of his many stops. Initially, he was sent to the Roadrunners, who were coached under Steve Potvin, on a loan, and his future was up in the air. On the loan, in 35 games, he had 25 points. This impressed the coaching staff, as he later signed a two-year, two-way deal, staying with the Coyotes organization.

Michael Carcone, Patrik Nemeth and Zack Kassian Celebrate a goal for the Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“Coming in on loan, it was a little different. Though, that year, I got to build relationships, especially in Tucson with Potsie (Tucson head coach Steve Potvin) and Slanes (Tucson assistant John Slaney) and then obviously the guys that were in the room,” Carcone said. “So from there, honestly, made me wanna come back and play for Tucson and then obviously getting to know the guys in the NHL and the staff up there. It was really a no-brainer to come back over the last couple of years. I’ve built such a strong relationship with everyone that’s part of the organization, and it just made it such an easy decision to come back.”

A season later, in 2020-21, Carcone split his time between the AHL (American Hockey League) and NHL, though he saw most of his success in the AHL. He had just one more year left on his contract, and he needed to prove his worth and become an impactful player with the Roadrunners. He did that and some, as he set the single-season record for goals (31), assists (54), and points (85). He was also the first Roadrunner to be crowned as the league-scoring champion. Another stat that often gets overlooked is his 127 penalty minutes; he wasn’t just scoring; he was being a team player day in and day out.

“It was really cool, obviously. Being a part of the Roadrunners and just having that support is huge anytime you get to play in the NHL or play in an NHL game in front of fans that are rooting for you. It’s something special,” Carcone said. “The fans there treated me and my family so well. I think everybody that goes to those games knows who my boys are, and they’re running around causing havoc, and my poor wife’s chasing them around.”

This earned him a contract with the Coyotes, and to start the season, he’s made a monumental impact with the team.

Taking a Significant Role with Coyotes Early On

Entering the 2023-24 season, the anticipation around the Coyotes organization started way before their opener against the New Jersey Devils. It began in free agency when the team signed forwards Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, and defenseman Matt Dumba and Travis Dermott. If that wasn’t enough, they also signed arguably the best prospect in Coyote history, Logan Cooley. So, with much uncertainty, it wasn’t clear what Carcone’s role with the team would be. Would he see power-play time? Who would be on his line? All these questions were asked, but now, three weeks into the season, we have a plethora of answers.

Michael Carcone, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

To begin the season, he has seen an average of just over ten minutes per game, and he’s making every second of it with his strong play. Through ten games this season, he’s amassed four goals, two assists, and six points. Three of those four goals came against the Chicago Blackhawks, where he scored his first career hat trick in the NHL. His strong play has also given him a role on the second power-play unit, which, as a whole, has been lights out.

Can Early Season Success Continue?

The question is, can the former reigning scoring leader of the AHL continue his early season tear with the Coyotes? It’s hard to tell now, but if he can glue together with two linemates, he could build some chemistry and get into a rhythm. Zucker is nearing a return, so once he returns, Carcone could see himself along with the former Pittsburgh Penguin.

As he previously was, he could also be on the wing to Cooley. Cooley could be what Carcone needs to continue his hot streak into the next couple of weeks. Nonetheless, Carcone has a fire under him that has propelled him into a nice spot to start the season. He’s shown he can handle the NHL for the time being, and he’s putting points on the board, immensely helping this team.

Carcone Easy to Root for Rest of Season

Undrafted players are always fun to root for because of their story. Former Coyote Liam Kirk wasn’t the best player by any means, but he was a great guy and someone who made it easy to root for them. Carcone has all the tools up his sleeve to perform how he’s been doing all year; it’s just a matter of consistency. He could become a 30 or 40-point player this season, but he could exceed that, just like he did with the Roadrunners.