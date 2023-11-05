Blue Jackets Should be Optimistic & Skeptical of Roslovic’s Play

As the Columbus Blue Jackets began a two-game road trip with games against the Washington Capitals on Saturday and Florida Panthers on Monday, one player who has been turning heads is Jack Roslovic. The 26-year-old’s early season play has sparked both excitement and skepticism among fans and analysts. Is this the breakout season Blue Jackets and fans have been waiting for, or is it just another flash in the pan?

Let’s dive into what makes Roslovic’s performance look different this time around.

The History

Roslovic, now in his eighth NHL season, has never been the poster child for consistency. He’s had flashes of offensive brilliance since making his NHL debut with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2016-17 season but has often struggled to maintain a high level of play for extended periods. This inconsistency has left fans wondering if his recent success is here to stay. The Blue Jackets and their fans have seen this movie before.

Jack Roslovic, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

So, what’s different this season? Roslovic has not only been productive offensively but has also demonstrated a complete game. He’s winning puck battles, defending well, and showing an improved work ethic without the puck. When asked by reporters if this is his best stretch of play in his NHL career, Roslovic himself agreed, noting that he’s finally found a spark he hasn’t had before.

Change of Position

One key factor contributing to Roslovic’s resurgence is his shift from center to the wing. For his first three seasons in Columbus, Roslovic almost exclusively played at center. However, a change in the team’s coaching staff and the addition of 2023 first-round pick Adam Fantilli prompted his move to the wing during training camp. This shift seems to have revitalized his game, allowing him to focus on fewer responsibilities and be more involved in the play.

Coaching Change

Another influential factor is the coaching change that occurred just days before the start of training camp. New head coach Mike Babcock’s resignation opened the door for Pascal Vincent to take the helm. Vincent has a history of connecting with Roslovic since their Winnipeg days, which seems to have played a significant role in the player’s improved performance.

Statistics Don’t Lie

Roslovic’s underlying numbers reflect his improvement this season. He’s driving play and ranks second on the Blue Jackets in high-danger scoring chances, and when he’s on the ice, the team enjoys a higher percentage of high-danger chances than in previous seasons. Worth noting, however, is that all six of Roslovic’s points on the season were accrued during a four-game point streak Oct. 20-26, including a three-point game Oct. 26 on the road against the Montreal Canadiens.

Related: Blue Jackets’ Young Russians Could Be Their Key to Success

Latest News & Highlights

While no one is ready to bet the farm on Roslovic and his linemate Emil Bemstrom maintaining this level of play throughout the season, the potential is undeniable. Roslovic, after all, was a first-round pick by the Jets, selected 25th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He was expected to be a top-six forward in the league, a centerpiece to build around. After being a healthy scratch to begin the season, he’s demonstrating that he’s not just capable of playing at this level but also producing consistently.

Buy or Sell on Roslovic?

The jury is still out on Roslovic’s long-term performance, but there’s reason for optimism in Columbus. His transition to the wing, combined with a coaching change and improved all-around play, has sparked excitement among Blue Jackets fans. Will this be the season when Roslovic, an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, finally finds the consistency he’s been searching for throughout his NHL career? I’m not buying, nor should Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekkalainen. It’s a question, however, that will be answered in the games to come, but for now, the Columbus faithful are enjoying the ride.