NHL News & Rumors: Penguins, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Capitals

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins might choose to hang onto Jake Guentzel until the end of the season. Meanwhile, could the Boston Bruins be looking at a backup plan if they find the price is too steep on Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames? Did the Toronto Marlies scratch goaltender Dennis Hildeby from the lineup because there is a plan to call him up to the Maple Leafs? Finally, what will Ethan Bear’s new contract look like with the Washington Capitals?

Are Penguins Better to Hang Onto Guentzel?

Recent reports suggest that the Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t engaged in substantial contract discussions with Jake Guentzel‘s representatives, fueling NHL trade speculation. Despite widespread rumors regarding potential landing spots and the cost to acquire him, it would be surprising if the Penguins decided to trade Guentzel, writes Dan Kingserski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Unless the team is ready to concede this season, Guentzel remains a crucial trade deadline asset for the Penguins. Kingserski writes, “By not trading him, they’re essentially trading him to themselves and forgoing the projected haul of a first-rounder and a prospect.” Kyle Dubas, may forego acquiring whatever assets (unless they are well beyond expectations) would come in a trade and retain Guentzel to make a playoff push.

This could change should the Penguins find themselves trailing by more than six points in the playoff race by the conclusion of Januar, notes the article. In that case, the likelihood of overcoming such a deficit becomes challenging. Guentzel and several other Penguins could then become enticing trade assets on the NHL market.

Bruins Could See Tyler Johnson as Plan B to Lindholm

Amid strong connections to Calgary’s center Elias Lindholm, Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now suggests that if the cost for Lindholm remains steep, the Boston Bruins might pivot. Their focus could shift to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Murphy anticipates that shortly after the roster freeze ends, Chicago will make center Tyler Johnson available for trade, with the option to retain salary in the transaction. Despite notable injury concerns, Johnson could represent a cost-effective and potentially impactful middle-six option for the Bruins, offering a potential buy-low opportunity for the team.

Murphy notes that while Johnson may not fulfill the role of a top-six center anymore, his Stanley Cup pedigree and seasoned experience could make him an option. The scribe doesn’t believe it’s likely the Bruins look at this seriously, but if they strike out on most of the available centers on the trade market, things could change.

Maple Leafs Not Believed to Be Calling Up Hildeby Despite Sitting Out For Marlies

The Toronto Marlies opted not to have goaltender Dennis Hildeby play in a matinee game at Scotiabank Arena on Boxing Day. This unexpected move by the Marlies sparked widespread discussion. Some wondered if it might be a sign a call-up to the Toronto Maple Leafs was imminent.

While speculation suggests the Maple Leafs might consider calling up Hildeby amid struggles from Ilya Samsonov, Marlies’ coach John Gruden clarified that Hildeby was being transported to Cleveland to rest for an upcoming crucial game on Wednesday. Hildeby’s absence from the Belleville game was intriguing, with neither sickness nor injury being the cause. Time will tell if the short-term plan is to promote him.

Capitals to Sign Ethan Bear Right Away

As per Puck Pedia, the Washington Capitals are likely to get their deal with defenseman Ethan Bear done right away. The site has posted they are expecting Bear’s contract will be finalized and registered in next day or two, and that it will be a two-year deal with a cap hit of $2.0625 million.

Bear said he wanted to go to a team that wanted him and the extra year was reportedly a big draw for him to join the team.