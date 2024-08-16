Daily Hockey Trivia – Cup Final Games, Goalie Assists & Conn Smythe

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 16, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Who Is The Only Player in NHL History To Play In The Stanley Cup Final With 5 Different Teams?

a) Mike Sillinger

b) Derick Brassard

c) Corey Perry

d) Marian Hossa

Question 2: Which Goalie Holds the NHL Record for Assists In A Season With 14?

a) Tom Barrasso

b) Dominik Hasek

c) Grant Fuhr

d) Mike Smith

Question 3: Who Was The First Defenceman To Win The Conn Smythe Trophy?

a) Serge Savard

b) Bobby Orr

c) Nicklas Lidstrom

d) Ray Bourque

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: c) Corey Perry – Corey Perry is the only player in NHL history to play in the Stanley Cup Final with five different teams. He did this with the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Montreal Canadiens, and Edmonton Oilers. He was on the losing end with all of the teams except for the Ducks.

Q2 Answer: c) Grant Fuhr – In the 1983-84 season, Grant Fuhr had 14 assists with the Edmonton Oilers, which is the most in one season by any goaltender.

Q3 Answer: a) Serge Savard – In the 1968-69 season, Serge Savard won the Conn Smythe Trophy with the Montreal Canadiens and became the first defenseman to do so. He scored 10 points in 14 games and won his second of seven Stanley Cups with the Canadiens.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.