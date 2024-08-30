Daily Hockey Trivia – Win Percentage, Shootout Goals & $1 Million Deal

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 30, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Which Team Has The Highest Win Percentage in NHL History?

a) Seattle Kraken

b) Vegas Golden Knights

c) Montreal Canadiens

d) Boston Bruins

Question 2: Which NHL Player Is Tied With Patrick Kane For The Most Career Shootout Goals?

a) T.J Oshie

b) Alexander Ovechkin

c) Jonathan Toews

d) Pavel Datsyuk

Question 3: Who Was The First Player To Sign a $1 Million Contract?

a) Wayne Gretzky

b) Bobby Orr

c) Mario Lemiuex

d) Gordie Howe

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: b) Vegas Golden Knights – Over the course of their seven seasons in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights have an all-time record of 312-176-49, which equates to a winning percentage of .581 percent.

Q2 Answer: c) Jonathan Toews – The Chicago Blackhawks have been a shootout threat since the pair of superstar forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews were drafted. With 52 career shootout goals each, they are tied for the lead for the most in NHL history.

Q3 Answer: b) Bobby Orr – The first NHL contract worth $1 million was signed by Bobby Orr in 1971 when he signed a five-year deal with the Boston Bruins, paying him $200 thousand each season, totaling $1 million.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.