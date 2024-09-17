Daily Hockey Trivia – Vezina Winners, Russian Players & Games Played

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Sept. 13, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Other Than Connor Hellebuyck, Who Is The Only Other Active Goaltender With Two Vezina Trophy Wins?

a) Andrei Vaslievskiey

b) Sergei Bobrovsky

c) Jonathan Quick

d) Marc-Andre Fleury

Question 2: Who Was The First Russian Player inducted Into The Hockey Hall of Fame?

a) Igor Larionov

b) Vladislav Tretiak

c) Viachislav Fetisov

d) Pavel Bure

Question 3: Which Player Leads All Swedish NHLers in Games Player?

a) Henrik Sedin

b) Daniel Sedin

c) Nicklas Lidstrom

d) Mats Sundin

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: b) Sergei Bobrovsky – While there are some active goaltenders with phenomenal resumes, Sergei Bobrovsky and Connor Hellebuyck are the only two goaltenders to win the Vezina Trophy multiple times. Hellebuyck won the award in 2020 and 2024, while Bobrovsky won the award in 2013 and 2017.

Q2 Answer: b) Vladislav Tretiak – The first Russian player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame was Vladislav Tretiak. Tretiak was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the seventh round of the 1983 NHL Entry Draft, but never played in the NHL, but was a dominant goaltender for the Soviet Union and CSKA Moscow.

Q3 Answer: c) Nicklas Lidstrom – With 1564 career games played, Nicklas Lidstrom leads all Swedish players in games played. On the all-time list, Lidstrom ranks 14th.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.