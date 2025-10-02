Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Jake Allen

The New Jersey Devils’ season opener is officially one week away, and fans are eager to see what happens when the team faces Metropolitan Division rival, the Carolina Hurricanes. Most of their heavy-hitters are generating off-the-charts chemistry, combined with the success of their newfound depth scoring. It appears that a deeper playoff run could be in the near future, considering the sheer amount of talent sprinkled throughout their lineup. As the countdown to puck drop continues, this series will take a closer look at each member of the Devils’ roster, as well as previews and predictions into potential player storylines.

This installment features backup goaltender Jake Allen, who proved to be an essential veteran presence in times of need.

Jake Allen: At a Glance

Drafted: 34th Overall (2nd Round) by the St. Louis Blues in 2008

Contract Status: Year one of five, $1.8 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: .908 save percentage (SV%), 2.66 goals-against average (GAA), 13-16-1 record

Career Stats: .908 SV%, 2.76 GAA, 208-184-43 record

2024-25 Season Recap

The Devils acquired Allen in March 2024 from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. During the 2023-24 season, he had a solid 6-6-1 record after the trade, along with a .900 save percentage (SV%). All things considered, he provided depth and stability, especially while the rest of the team dealt with injury after injury. But last season, his game took a turn for the better. In fact, his 2.66 goals-against average (GAA) marks his best numbers since the 2019-20 season with the St. Louis Blues.

Not only did his stats improve drastically serving as Jacob Markstrom‘s backup, but he stepped up in a major way following Markstrom’s injury. At the end of January, the Devils’ starting goalie suffered a sprained MCL against the Boston Bruins. After taking over in net, Allen stopped all 16 shots he faced, leading the team to a 5-1 victory. He remained their starter until early March, putting up a 4-5-0 record within that time frame. During this stint, he averaged a .923 SV%, recorded two shutouts, and notched an overtime victory against his former Canadiens club. Safe to say, he stepped up when the team needed him most, and played a crucial role in their final playoff push.

Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After Markstrom’s return, Allen went 4-4-0, stopping 173 out of 190 shots faced. He did not see any ice time during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but fans were incredibly impressed with the hustle he showed during his brief time filling in as their number one goalie. More importantly, it showed that the Devils’ goaltending tandem was a rock-solid, united front. Markstrom furthered this narrative when he spoke to the media at the start of training camp, with nothing but good things to say about his comrade between the pipes. “A great teammate, a great goalie. I think he won us a lot of games last year, just the way he practices every day and the way he takes care of his body, and the way he is off the ice as well,” said Markstrom.

At the start of July, Allen became an unrestricted free agent (UFA), but made it clear that he wanted to remain with the Devils. On the second day of free agency, he signed a five-year, $9 million contract, which was widely regarded as an undervalued, cap-friendly deal. The 35-year-old is expected to finish his career in New Jersey, proving just how much faith Allen has in the organization.

2025-26 Expectations

Allen is expected to remain Markstrom’s backup heading into the 2025-26 season. His leadership and veteran experience have already proven invaluable for the Devils, a steadying presence in their quest to make a deeper playoff run. Likewise, he can handle a larger workload as needed, and do it well. This was evident with his 18.4 goals saved above expected last season, based on data courtesy of MoneyPuck. His strong performance with the Devils has been a pleasant surprise, and his stability in net will be an asset for the next few seasons.

In just two preseason games, Allen has surrendered only two goals, both of which were high-danger shots that slipped past him. He played the first period during the Devils’ loss to the New York Rangers, making a total of nine saves before Nico Daws took over. Then, he played a major role in their 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders last week, putting up a .917 SV% throughout the first period. He could see a bit more ice time in the team’s final two preseason matchups, but one thing is certain—Allen already looks to be in midseason form.

This marks Allen’s 13th NHL season, and the goaltender still has a lot to prove. He represents something that eluded the Devils for quite a few seasons: consistency. At the start of training camp, he shared how his career longevity has given him a new perspective. “Honestly, I think my last two years in my time here with the Devils, I played some of my best hockey in probably the last five or six years…I think I’ve appreciated everything that comes with the game more and more as I’ve gotten older,” said Allen. Considering the Devils’ new standard is to make the playoffs every season, this mindset could not have come at a better time.

For the upcoming season, Allen will have a critical role as Markstrom’s counterpart, forming a goalie tandem that propelled the Devils to the playoffs last season. If they can continue to put up elite numbers, there’s no doubt that the team can go even farther in the postseason this time around.