Jets Send Barlow, Milic, Salomonsson, & Yager to Moose

The Winnipeg Jets have loaned Colby Barlow, Thomas Milic, Elias Salomonsson, and Brayden Yager to the Manitoba Moose. The youngsters are among the team’s top prospects and will log heavy minutes with the American Hockey League club this season.

Barlow (18th overall, 2023) participated in two preseason games and scored a goal. The now 20-year-old left winger is beginning his first season of professional hockey and recorded 32 goals and 29 assists for 61 points in 62 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Oshawa Generals last season and racked up 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 21 playoff games in their run to the final.

Milic (151st overall, 2023) played two periods of one preseason game, stopping seven of the eight shots he faced and is beginning his third professional season after a tough sophomore campaign. In 21 games with the Moose over three stints, he had a 5-12-3-0, 3.44 goals against average (GAA), and .877 save percentage (SV%), all worse than his rookie 2023-24. The now 22-year-old put up strong numbers in the ECHL, where he was sent at times to regain confidence and get more-steady playing time, posting an 11-5-2 record, 1.82 GAA, .935 SV%, and three shutouts for the Norfolk Admirals. In the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs, he had a 5-3-1 record with a 1.61 GAA and three shutouts.

Salomonsson (55th overall, 2022) played in two preseason games, recording one assist, but an illness prevented him from playing in a third. The smooth-skating Swedish defenseman is beginning his sophomore season and had five goals and 22 assists for 27 points points in 53 games in his rookie pro campaign. He was named a 2025 AHL All-Star and also won two team awards: the Best Defenseman Award and Rookie of the Year Award.

Elias Salomonsson, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Yager (14th overall, 2023 by the Pittsburgh Penguins) played in three preseason games, recording one assist. Acquired in summer 2024 from the Penguins for disgruntled prospect Rutger McGroarty, the centre was undeniably one of the Western Hockey League’s premier players in 2024-25, recording 52 points (14 goals, 38 assists) in just 33 games after being traded to the Lethbridge Hurricanes by the Moose Jaw Warriors in early December.

He was serving as Warriors captain at the time of the trade and had 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points in 21 games with them before being dealt. After finishing with 92 points between the clubs in 54 games, he added eight goals and six assists for 14 points in 16 playoff games. Yager also captained Canada’s squad at the 2025 World Junior Championships and recorded three assists in five games.

The Moose’s training camp began Monday. They open their 2025-26 season on Friday, Oct. 10 at home against the Laval Rocket.

The Jets now have 30 players on their training-camp roster but only 28 are active since Adam Lowry and Dylan Samberg are both injured. They have to cut down their roster to the opening-night max of 23 on Oct. 6.

The Jets will play their sixth and final preseason game on Friday, Oct. 3 in Calgary against the Flames and open the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 9 at home against the Dallas Stars.