Devils Gameday Preview: Hoping to Score in Boston vs. Bruins

The New Jersey Devils are preparing to take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Dec. 6. This game marks the second of a back-to-back for New Jersey and the first game of two games on the road. The Devils lost on Friday at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights. They were shut out in a 3-0 loss. To kick off the road trip, the Devils will try and get their first win since Friday, Nov. 28.

This game marks the second of two home games for the Bruins. They just beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday, Dec. 4. Before they hit the road, Boston will try to secure another home win at the TD Garden in front of all their fans.

Devils Storylines

In the Devils’ last two games, they have gone six periods of play without a goal. The last Devil to score was Timo Meier with a power-play goal in the middle of the third period on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They have now gone 128 minutes without scoring. This entire homestand was a flop, as they lost all four games at the Prudential Center.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Devils’ home record is better than their away record, but not by much now. They have a home record of 9-4-1 and an away record of 7-7-0. They received their first loss of the season when they played the Colorado Avalanche at home on Oct. 28. They received their first regulation loss at home a full month later, on Nov. 29, 5-3 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Since then, they’ve been on a four-game losing streak. Let’s see if they can fix this in Boston.

The player to watch in this game is Meier. He is currently tied with Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer, and Jack Hughes for the team lead in goals this season with 10. He has been finding success with Hischier and Jesper Bratt on the top line while Hughes has been recovering from injury. This top line needs to dig deep and find that success again.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 16-11-1

Top Scorers:

Jesper Bratt – 5 goals (G), 21 assists (A), 26 points (P) Nico Hischier – 10 G, 15 A, 25 P Timo Meier – 10 G, 12 A, 22 P Dawson Mercer – 10 G, 11 A, 21 P Jack Hughes – 10 G, 10 A, 20 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 8-5-0, 2.48 goals-against average (GAA), .911 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 7-6-1, 3.51 GAA, .876 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

Boston Bruins

Season Record: 16-13-0

Top Scorers:

Morgan Geekie – 21 G, 10 A, 31 P David Pastrnak – 11 G, 18 A, 29 P Pavel Zacha – 7 G, 13 A, 20 P Elias Lindholm – 4 G, 12 A, 16 P Charlie McAvoy – 0 G, 14 A, 14 P

Goalie Stats:

Jeremy Swagman – 11-7-0, 2.80 GAA, .910 SV% Joonas Korpisalo – 5-6-0, 3.38 GAA, .888 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseni Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Angus Crookshank — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamitlon

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Colton White — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov, Jack Hughes, Johnathan Kovacevic, Zack MacEwen, Marc McLaughlin, Brett Pesce

Boston Bruins

Alex Steeves — Elias Lindholm — Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minton — Mark Kastelic

Marat Khusnutdinov — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov — Jonathan Aspirot

Mason Lohrei — Victor Soderstrom

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swagman

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel

Injured: David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Henri Jokiharju, Michael Callahan, Matej Blumel, Jordan Harris

Next up for the Devils

The Devils will continue on the road and head north to Canada to take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Dec. 9.