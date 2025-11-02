Devils’ Luke Hughes Records 100th NHL Point

The New Jersey Devils continued their four-game road trip on Saturday night, facing the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. The game resulted in a 4-1 victory for the Devils, but it also marked a significant milestone for their young star defenseman.

Luke Hughes earned his 100th NHL career point on an assist that gave the Devils a 1-0 lead. Hughes fired the initial shot, and Nico Hischier was able to redirect the puck into the net, beating goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

In 167 career NHL games, Hughes became the fastest defenseman in Devils’ franchise history to hit 100 points. This surpassed Brian Rafalski’s previous record of 176 games, which was set during the 2001-02 season.

Hughes has recorded seven points in 12 games so far this season, and his point production has been a key factor in the Devils’ early success. He remains one of the team’s best offensive defensemen, with elite speed, positioning, and the ability to transition the puck through all three zones.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since being selected fourth overall in the 2021 Draft, he has emerged as a star for the Devils’ blue line. Hughes is an undeniable cornerstone of their defense, as shown by the seven-year, $63 million contract he signed last month. He has crossed the 40-point threshold for the last two seasons, making him an exciting player to watch as the season progresses.

Hughes and the rest of the Devils will be back in action on Sunday night, when they will face the Anaheim Ducks in the second half of a back-to-back.