3 Main Struggles the Devils Must Address After the Break

The 4 Nations Face-Off break came at just the right time for the New Jersey Devils. Since the start of the 2025 calendar year, the team has battled a devastating mixture of injuries, inconsistency, and terrible puck luck. Fans hoped that the Devils’ struggles wouldn’t carry over into February, but a devastating 4-3 loss to former head coach Lindy Ruff and the Buffalo Sabres kicked the month off on a low note. In their remaining games leading up to the break, the Devils went 2-2-0, but a few promising moments hinted at a playoff-worthy team, including a shutout victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

A few different factors created a lackluster performance for the Devils, but hopefully, most of these issues can be fixed with a little rest and relaxation. But what exactly went wrong? Here are three issues that the Devils need to sort out before the break comes to a close.

Injuries, Injuries, and More Injuries

In the last few months, nothing has plagued the Devils more than injuries to key players. Not only that, but there was a significant lack of depth to make up for missing players. For example, when the team lost Erik Haula to an ankle sprain, it created an issue with secondary scoring, putting excess pressure on the Palat-Hughes-Bratt line to score.

But the Devils’ main issue was losing Jacob Markstrom and Nico Hischier. Markstrom and Allen remain the second-best goaltender tandem in the NHL, surrendering an average of just 2.47 goals per game. Hischier’s loss has been heavily felt, namely due to his skill in the face-off circle as well as his 200-foot game.

Now, it appears that the team will lose one of their best defenseman, Jonas Siegenthaler, for an extended period of time. He suffered an injury in last Tuesday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Siegenthaler lost his footing and needed assistance exiting the ice, and remains day-to-day while he undergoes further testing. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said he will miss time after the break. Once again, this creates a lack of depth. The team recalled Simon Nemec from the American Hockey League (AHL) in his absence, but it remains unclear if Nemec can reliably perform at an NHL level.

Devils’ Inconsistency Is Consistent

Unfortunately, the Devils still struggle with consistency, a familiar issue that has haunted them since the 2023-24 season. Even though the team is fifth in the NHL with a plus-33 goal differential, the Devils have a nasty habit of surrendering the first goal. So far this season, they have given up the opening goal 31 times.

The first period continues to be a struggle for the Devils. In their last five games, they have been outshot three times during the first period. It’s important that the Devils play a full 60 minutes, instead of letting their opponent score first and spending the rest of the game trying to crawl out of a deficit.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Currently, the Devils are tied for the seventh-most wins in the NHL after surrendering the first goal, so making up for a poor first period is not something the team struggles with. However, the team needs to adopt a tougher mindset, focusing on attacking the net rather than making a comeback later on. The Devils must fix their offensive issues before making a playoff run, by making each line become consistent at goal-scoring.

The Devils Must Make a Move

The NHL trade deadline is less than a month away, yet the Devils still have not acquired a bottom-six goal-scorer. Adding depth needs to become a priority, and rounding off the Devils’ roster is another step toward being a serious playoff contender.

A trade is on the horizon, and there are a few options that the Devils could pursue. General manager Tom Fitzgerald has expressed interest in Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans. With 11 goals and 16 assists so far this season, Evans could easily replace Justin Dowling as a third-line center. Other promising factors include his three shorthanded goals, five game-winning goals, and a 19.6 shooting percentage.

Related: Devils Need More From Veteran Forward Erik Haula

Another option is Brock Boeser, especially since the 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Vancouver Canucks. Boeser could excel on the Devils, especially with 18 goals and an on-ice shot attempt percentage (Corsi) of 57. According to NHL Edge, he also could be a good fit for what the Devils have become known for: high-danger shots on goal. Boeser ranks in the 96th percentile in high-danger goals. Likewise, his 36.8 shooting percentage on high-danger shots puts him in the 97th percentile.

A few Devils could be on the theoretical chopping block, including Nemec and Dawson Mercer. Or, they could surrender a selection in the 2025 NHL Draft in a potential trade. Either way, the Devils need to make a move to acquire additional playoff depth.

Devils’ Issues Moving Forward

If the Devils want to maintain a playoff track, they need to correct their inconsistencies. They must find a way to stand tall in the face of injuries, play a full 60 minutes, and make their roster postseason-ready by making a move before the trade deadline. Hopefully, the break is the perfect cure for the Devils’ recent slump, and they return ready and better than ever to face the Dallas Stars next Saturday.