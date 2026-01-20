Devils Need to Shake Up Their Bottom-Six

With the way the season has been going, it’s safe to say that the New Jersey Devils are nowhere near a playoff team. They’ve been hindered by countless issues — injuries, unpredictable goaltending, special teams problems, or even goalscoring droughts. As a result, the Devils are 25-22-2, and they could very well go below .500 if they don’t find a way to start winning consistently.

There’s no doubt that something needs to happen before the trade deadline, but the longer general manager Tom Fitzgerald waits to make a move, the smaller the Devils’ playoff window becomes. One of their biggest struggles lies with secondary scoring. Acquiring a reliable depth center and rearranging their fourth line could help solve the issue.

Current Format Isn’t Working

Throughout the season, the Devils have deployed Cody Glass and Luke Glendening to center their third and fourth lines. Glass has been gaining momentum as of late, with three goals in his last five games. Paired with a 52.5 faceoff win percentage (FOW%) and a 15.6 shooting percentage, Glass has had a solid offensive impact.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid makes a save on New Jersey Devils center Luke Glendening (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

However, the problem lies with the Devils’ fourth line. Glendening’s season has been a disappointment, to say the least. After an impressive training camp performance, the Devils signed him to a one-year, $775,000 contract. Across 48 games, he’s earned only four points, with the most recent being an assist in their 4-1 win against the Utah Mammoth earlier this month. Before then, he’d gone pointless for 28 games.

That being said, Glendening was mainly brought on for his penalty killing and faceoff abilities. But those statistics are not looking much better. On the penalty kill, his 45.24 faceoff win percentage (FOW%) is the lowest it’s been since 2014-15. He’s also been on the ice for 11 goals against while shorthanded, including seven that were scored in high-danger scenarios. Unfortunately, he’s been even worse during 5-on-5, allowing three times as many goals against (18) as compared to goals for (six). Meaning, the Devils should be in the market for a new fourth-line center.

Is There an Internal Solution?

Similar to how Glass became a third-line center out of necessity, the Devils can try to shake up their fourth line internally. The team has used Paul Cotter as a temporary center in the past, but much like Dawson Mercer, he’s proven to play better as a wing. But who’s to say that a potential solution to their secondary scoring can’t be found in the American Hockey League (AHL)?

On Saturday, the Devils recalled Lenni Hameenaho from the Utica Comets, and the 21-year-old made his NHL debut against the Calgary Flames. With 21 points across 33 games for the Comets, expectations for Hameenaho were high going in, but he fit right in alongside Glass and Arseny Gritsyuk, and the revamped fourth line proved successful. In addition to recording the Devils’ first shot on goal of the game, Hameenaho was also on the ice for 16 shot attempts, as well as three high-danger scoring chances.

Another prospect who could fit the bill is Shane Lachance. Despite a strong showing at training camp and two preseason games in the fall, he was assigned to the AHL for development. He played one game with the Devils in November, filling in amid injuries, but has not been recalled since then. His size, strength, and net-front presence could be an asset for the Devils’ bottom-six. As a versatile forward known for physicality and capable of playing center, he could provide a spark that their fourth line desperately needs.

Trade Is the Only Other Option

Either way, the Devils need to confront their secondary scoring woes, especially with an upcoming playoff push. And if the issue cannot be solved with players already in the Devils’ pipeline, it will be up to Fitzgerald to acquire the missing link.

It appeared that a trade was on the horizon after Dougie Hamilton was benched against the Winnipeg Jets, but with six points in his last five games, it looks like his performance is being re-evaluated. The best option moving forward would be to move on from players whose low offensive production doesn’t justify their high price tags — like Ondrej Palat and Stefan Noesen.

Related: 3 Ways the Devils Can Turn This Season Around

Without adequate funds, the Devils’ hands remain tied. Recently, they’ve been linked to various players, including Ryan O’Reilly and Steven Stamkos, but with just $95,207 available in cap space, it doesn’t look like a deal will happen anytime soon. But the reality is that a depth center is a necessity, and the team cannot afford to wait much longer.

At this point in the season, the Devils need to stand their ground to give themselves a fighting chance at making the playoffs. Their bottom-six forward group is struggling to hold down the fort, with an alarmingly small amount of goals to show for their efforts. Hameenaho entering the lineup might be one positive among a sea of difficulties, but it will take more than a single roster change to save the Devils’ season.