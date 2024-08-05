Did Maple Leafs Miss Out On the Blue Line Steal of Free Agency?

The Colorado Avalanche have officially signed defenseman Oliver Kylington to a one-year contract valued at $1.05 million. The 27-year-old previously played for the Calgary Flames, where he experienced ups and downs and personal issues that forced him to miss the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 33 games during the 2023-24 season, recording eight points with three goals and five assists and while he was looking to sign with the Flames again this summer, the two sides couldn’t reach a deal.

Kylington’s journey back to the NHL has been a challenging one but he’s got a season on the books in 2021-22 that looked pretty good. In fact, when he played in Calgary with Chris Tanev in 2021-22, his numbers were excellent. It’s fair to ask, did the Toronto Maple Leafs miss out on an opportunity here to acquire a player on the cheap that could have been useful this season?

Kylington Might Have Added Depth and Flexibility for the Maple Leafs

Although the Flames showed interest in bringing him back, they were cautious regarding contract terms and rumors of the defenseman wanting a four-year deal were likely never realistic. The Flames were not prepared to commit, and apparently, neither was anyone else. As a result, he inked a deal with the Avalanche on a short-term deal that will give him a chance to prove he’s still got something to offer.

The fact that Kylington remained unsigned for over a month is a bit of a headscratcher. His willingness to sign a one-year, inexpensive contract with Colorado suggests he was looking for an opportunity with a contender. However, the Avs have a pretty solid group of blueliners. Nothing will be given there. That same opportunity would have existed in Toronto, will the bonus that he’s already shown he meshes well with a defenseman the team just signed.

Did the Maple Leafs Need Kylington?

In Colorado, Kylington will face competition for a spot on a solid blue line that includes Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Sam Girard, and Josh Manson, alongside other left-shooting defensemen like Erik Brannstrom, Calvin de Haan, and Jacob MacDonald. It’s fair to suggest the Leafs wouldn’t have had a guaranteed spot for him either. With a fairly deep roster of left-shot defensemen, including Morgan Rielly in the top pair, and Jake McCabe, and Simon Benoit to round out the group, the Leafs are well-stocked. It’s also fair to argue that they could have used an offensive-minded defenseman like Kylington for depth and competition.

At the very least, Kylington was had for a very affordable price. He is the definition of low-risk, high-reward. These are the kind of additions the Leafs are looking to make, even if they’re likely to focus on making them at forward. Still, one has to wonder if the Leafs were right to choose to sign Oliver Ekman-Larsson to a four-year deal worth $3.5 million per season when Kylington was out there for less than a third of the price. To be fair, Kylington wasn’t that cheap when Ekman-Larsson was signed.

Can Kylington Prove Several Teams, Including the Maple Leafs Wrong?

Kylington’s offensive capabilities and his ability to move the puck could have provided the Leafs with an additional dimension on their blue line. His presence could have spurred competition for roster spots, ensuring that every defenseman brought their best to the ice. Despite the Leafs’ depth, adding Kylington at such a low cost could have been a strategic move to enhance their defensive lineup and provide insurance against injuries and performance slumps.

The question remains whether the Leafs missed an opportunity to bolster their defense with a player who has shown resilience and potential. And, how many other teams did too?