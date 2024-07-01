Kulikov Heading Back to Panthers on 4-Year Deal

The Florida Panthers bring back yet another member of their Stanley Cup champion roster. Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov has re-signed with the Panthers on a four-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.15 million per year.

Kulikov, who had previously played for the Panthers from 2009-10 to 2015-16, returned to Sunrise on a one-year deal. In 76 games in 2023-24, he had one goal and 19 assists for 20 points. In 24 playoff games, he had two points, but blocked 25 shots and made 56 shits.

The deal comes shortly after the Panthers extended Sam Reinhart to an eight-year deal.

Kulikov will enter his 16th NHL season in 2024-25. In 948 career games, he has 46 goals and 188 assists for 234 points.